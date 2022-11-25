Asteras Tripolis New York ties Cosma Damiano, 2-2

SPORTS

After a late goal from Asteras Tripolis New York, the Hellenic-American soccer team ended its fall regular season in a 2-2 draw against historic Cosma Damiano at College Point Field on last Sunday evening. The game was held under adverse weather conditions, where the thermometer touched 32° F (0° C). Despite the bitter cold and with strong winds at times, both teams managed to present an exciting game. After all, the two newcomers in the LISFL Premier Division were both in great need for the 3-point victory. Asteras got into the game on a high note from the very beginning, when at the first minute a strong shot from its center forward Zorbas hit the post. But it was Cosma Damiano who scored first at the 25th minute. However they couldn’t hold on for too long on the lead, when ten minutes later, Zorbas didn’t miss this time around and equalized. The rest of the half both teams were aggressively seeking a second goal, with no success. Asteras’ offence, Zorbas, Volpe and Andrikopoulos were very active and missed scoring chances.

For the second half, Asteras managed to keep its’ intensity and rhythm as in the first part, but for one more time it was the visitors who came up the goal. A sudden shot, at the 75th minute, from outside the box, by Cosma’s offender was difficult to be stopped by the “Arcadians” goalie. The last minutes of the meeting were the most dramatic, when Asteras had great possession of the ball, and wanted to equalize by any “means”. The goal had to come from a player who had just been subbed in, Alex Ladas, who attempted a very strong cross in the box heading toward the goal and Berk Basturan from a very short distance pushed the ball into the visitor’s net.

In conclusion last Sunday’s game was one of the most “complete” appearances Asteras has had so far, and team officials are very optimistic of the future of the club, coming in the second round of the season, next March. The club will continue to play, for the newly formed LISFL OPEN CUP. This tournament will be conducted in a similar manner as the FA Cup in England. Asteras Tripolis New York is scheduled to meet Amigos FC NY (Division 2) , at College Point Field, next Sunday, November 27, at 8 pm. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and the entire team, as well its Hellenic-American supporters, Titan Foods, Buccaneer Diner, United Brothers Fruit, Stylianou Accounting and Micron Restoration want to send their best wishes for a VERY HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

Source: Asteras Tripolis New York (Denos Vlahos)