November 18, 2022

Asteras Tripolis New York Advances to Round 16 After Penalty Kicks

November 18, 2022
By The National Herald
Asteras’ keeper John Rotchford. Photo: Asteras Tripolis New York

A ninety-minute match for the Flamhaft cup wasn’t enough to decide a winner last Sunday night as Asteras Tripolis New York and Cosmopolitan’s Zum Schneider 03 II went to penalty kicks in the State cup tournament. ‘Arcadians” keeper John Rotchford made three stops in five rounds of penalty kicks, propelling his team to the round of 16.

Asteras took an early lead at the 5:00 mark, thanks to Cebollero’s precision cross into the box, where Volpe scored from a short distance. The one-goal advantage was not held too long, and at the 25th minute the opponents managed to equalize. Although the Greek-American team had possession of the ball throughout the first half, the players of the team couldn’t come up with any other scoring opportunities. On the other hand, Zum Schneider was trying to balance the game with counterattacks, but did not threaten Asteras’ keeper.

The second half was almost a repeat of the first period, and only between the 65th and 75th minute Asteras managed dangerous on target shots and keep Zum Schneider’s goalie busy. Even though they outshot their opponents, they didn’t convert to a second goal and the game went to penalty kicks.

This was the moment for goalkeeper John Rotchford to come up big and lead the team. He did indeed, making three saves! For the record it was Alex Winiarski, Paul Duca and Andrew Sichiani who put the ball in the back of the net and helped Asteras advance to the next round with a score of 3-2.

Asteras will face away NY International, on Sunday December 4th at a location yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, next Sunday, November 20th, the “Arcadians” return to regular season action for the LISFL Premier Division Championship. They will face at home, Cosma Damiano, who after a bad start, have significantly improved lately. The game is scheduled to start 5pm, at College Point Field.

For the latest from the team, as well as photos and videos, friends and supporters can follow on Instagram: asterastripolisny. The presence of Asteras Tripolis New York (Instagram: asterastripolisny) would not have been possible without the support of proud and successful Hellenic-American businesses such as United Brothers Fruit Market, Stylianou Accounting, Micron Restoration, Buccaneer Diner and TITAN FOODS.

 

Source: Asteras Tripolis New York (Denos Vlahos)

