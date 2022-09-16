Asteras started with a victory

Asteras FC defeated New York Serbia to open their campaign in Division 1 of Long Island Soccer Football League. Photo: Asteras FC
Newly promoted Asteras FC defeated New York Serbia by the score of 2-1 to open their campaign in Division 1. Asteras FC and NY Serbia played a hard fought match in rainy condition that saw Asteras FC as the victor. The team of Coach Konstantinos Tatos saw Asteras take the lead in the 18th minute of play. Karolos Karolides broke free down the right side of the field and brilliantly passed his last defender, rather than take a shot on goal, Karolos faked the shot and unselfishly passed the ball to Ralph Hoyos who placed the ball into the back of the net. For the remainder of the first half both teams missed opportunities and Asteras goal keeper saved a tet a tet in the rema ining minutes to keep the score 1-0 at the half. In the beginning of the second half it was a tug of war between both teams but at the 54th minute newly acquired player Cornel White was taken down in the penalty area. Captain Demetri Nikitopoulos calmly took the penalty and placed it in the upper 90 to whiz the goalie did not attempt to dive. For the remainder of the half, NY Serbia pressed and found goal in the 78th minute from a cross which ended up ricocheting on a defender and landing at the feet of the opposing forward. 10 minutes remained and NY Serbia we’ re looking for an equalizer which did not come. Asteras FC first game in Divsion 1 ended with a victory.
The St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League have signed Greek-Canadian forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization’s latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term.
Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In