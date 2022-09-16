Asteras started with a victory

SPORTS

Newly promoted Asteras FC defeated New York Serbia by the score of 2-1 to open their campaign in Division 1. Asteras FC and NY Serbia played a hard fought match in rainy condition that saw Asteras FC as the victor. The team of Coach Konstantinos Tatos saw Asteras take the lead in the 18th minute of play. Karolos Karolides broke free down the right side of the field and brilliantly passed his last defender, rather than take a shot on goal, Karolos faked the shot and unselfishly passed the ball to Ralph Hoyos who placed the ball into the back of the net. For the remainder of the first half both teams missed opportunities and Asteras goal keeper saved a tet a tet in the rema ining minutes to keep the score 1-0 at the half. In the beginning of the second half it was a tug of war between both teams but at the 54th minute newly acquired player Cornel White was taken down in the penalty area. Captain Demetri Nikitopoulos calmly took the penalty and placed it in the upper 90 to whiz the goalie did not attempt to dive. For the remainder of the half, NY Serbia pressed and found goal in the 78th minute from a cross which ended up ricocheting on a defender and landing at the feet of the opposing forward. 10 minutes remained and NY Serbia we’ re looking for an equalizer which did not come. Asteras FC first game in Divsion 1 ended with a victory.

Players (new): Yianni Kefalas, Gilbert Benjamin, Cenghizkhan Kirca, Cornel White.

Players: Konstantinos Aprilakis (goalie), Peter Vlahos, Evangelos Pachis, Nikos Kaouris, Demetri Mihalatos, Ralph Hoyos, Demetri Nikitopoulos, Timmy Vlahos and Karolos Karolides.