Asteras FC: Step by step in the right direction

SPORTS

Finally something is happening with Asteras FC. Following losses in the League Cup and State cup, The “Greeks in Red”, we’re able to resolve their roster issues and take on the historic NY Polet soccer club. Notable absentees for Asteras FC were starters Kostas Aprilakis, Gianni Kefalas, Nikolaos Tornampinis, Giannis Lolos, Gilbert Benjamin, Keanu Bellamy, Evangelos Pachis, Peter Folias and Cenghizkhan Kirca. But let’s not forget who Asteras is and what they were able to accomplish last season. How with significant losses to their roster they are still competitive, play beautiful soccer and are more than capable of conquering the Division 1 Title of the LISFL.

This was exactly what Asteras FC did against NY Polet in Matchday 5 of the LISFL. Asteras FC played beautiful, poetic soccer against a team which sought a more tougher style of play. The players gave it their all and through their passion it was evident that the “played for the jersey”(as we say in Greek). This is one of the main reason the “Greeks in Red” are supported by Greek American Sponsors such as Melrose Ballroom, King Souvlaki, Mediterranean Food, Lysi Consulting, and Diaza Sportswear. Also we want to note the newest sponsor for Asteras FC, “DIGITAL HABITAT” (http://digitalhabitatstore.com) and it’s owner Panos Anassis who stands with the Greek American boys of Asteras FC and generously supports what the team stands for! Thank you!

On to the match of Asteras FC and NY Polet which saw the “Greeks in Red” rejuvenated and ready to turn their season around! With the return of Jose Gomez who has been out for an 8 month ACL injury and newly acquired midfielder Muhammet Kirca it gave Asteras FC speed on the wings and depth on the bench for fresh legs. Coach Kostas Tatos asked his player to high press and to be relentless on the offensive. The players did as such and for the first 15 minutes of the match attacked the NY Polet back line but forward Nikos Psarras was unable to find the back of the net. In turn NY Polet had only one option… clear the ball… and unfortunately a clearance from a corner at the 28th caught the Asteras FC defense sleeping and a breakaway for NY Polet opened the score 1-0. This did not cause any issues for Asteras FC as Coach Kostas asked his players to stay calm and continue with the intial game plan. What wasn’t apart of the game plan was Muhammet Kirca scoring a wonder goal free kick from midfield! When I say “wondergoal” I mean, a bullet going upper 90 from a freekick in midfield. This could be seen on the official Asteras FC Instagram page (Asteras_FC). At that point the tables turned and Asteras FC continued their barrage of attacks which paid dividends at the 38th minute when Karolos Karolides thread the ball to Ralph Hoyos who was off to the races and beat the NY Polet keeper again upper 90 to take Asteras FC ahead before the half.

In the second half Asteras FC entered the field to confident and thought the game was in the books as they had dominated the first half. Unfortunately, when you underestimate your opponent they sometimes surprise you and NY Polet did just that. NY Polet did not go peacefully into the night and the Knight in Shining armor for the “Greeks in Red” was goalie Constantine Pougiouklidis. In total, NY Polet had 5 one on one opportunities against Con which saw 1 goal, 2 fouls and 1 yellow card. What more could you ask from a goalie!? Unfortunately, this was not enough and in the 70th minute a NY Polet shot hit the hand of Cornel White and resulted in a penalty which tied the game 2-2. The following 20 minutes were nothing to note for as both teams seemed to be contempt with a tie and did not want to lose that vital 1 point in the right Division 1 title race. Asteras FC is back and they will look to finish off with a victory this Sunday October 30th against 2nd place Glen Cove Avellino.

ASTERAS FC (Konstantinos Tatos, Evangelos Kragouras): Pougiouklidis Konstantinos, Vlahos Panagiotis, Silva Jason, White Cornel, Mihalatos Demetrios, Kaouris Nicholaos, Vlahos Efthimios, Karolides Karolos, Pappas Demetrios, Psarras Nicholaos, Nikitopoulos Demetrios, Gomez Jose, Hoyos Ralph, Kirca Muhammet.

Source: Asteras FC