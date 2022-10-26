x

October 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

SPORTS

Asteras FC: Step by step in the right direction

October 26, 2022
By The National Herald
Asteras FC
Asteras FC

Finally something is happening with Asteras FC. Following losses in the League Cup and State cup, The “Greeks in Red”, we’re able to resolve their roster issues and take on the historic NY Polet soccer club. Notable absentees for Asteras FC were starters Kostas Aprilakis, Gianni Kefalas, Nikolaos Tornampinis, Giannis Lolos, Gilbert Benjamin, Keanu Bellamy, Evangelos Pachis, Peter Folias and Cenghizkhan Kirca. But let’s not forget who Asteras is and what they were able to accomplish last season. How with significant losses to their roster they are still competitive, play beautiful soccer and are more than capable of conquering the Division 1 Title of the LISFL.

Asteras FC

This was exactly what Asteras FC did against NY Polet in Matchday 5 of the LISFL. Asteras FC played beautiful, poetic soccer against a team which sought a more tougher style of play. The players gave it their all and through their passion it was evident that the “played for the jersey”(as we say in Greek). This is one of the main reason the “Greeks in Red” are supported by Greek American Sponsors such as Melrose Ballroom, King Souvlaki, Mediterranean Food, Lysi Consulting, and Diaza Sportswear. Also we want to note the newest sponsor for Asteras FC, “DIGITAL HABITAT” (http://digitalhabitatstore.com) and it’s owner Panos Anassis who stands with the Greek American boys of Asteras FC and generously supports what the team stands for! Thank you!

Asteras FC

On to the match of Asteras FC and NY Polet which saw the “Greeks in Red” rejuvenated and ready to turn their season around! With the return of Jose Gomez who has been out for an 8 month ACL injury and newly acquired midfielder Muhammet Kirca it gave Asteras FC speed on the wings and depth on the bench for fresh legs. Coach Kostas Tatos asked his player to high press and to be relentless on the offensive. The players did as such and for the first 15 minutes of the match attacked the NY Polet back line but forward Nikos Psarras was unable to find the back of the net. In turn NY Polet had only one option… clear the ball… and unfortunately a clearance from a corner at the 28th caught the Asteras FC defense sleeping and a breakaway for NY Polet opened the score 1-0. This did not cause any issues for Asteras FC as Coach Kostas asked his players to stay calm and continue with the intial game plan. What wasn’t apart of the game plan was Muhammet Kirca scoring a wonder goal free kick from midfield! When I say “wondergoal” I mean, a bullet going upper 90 from a freekick in midfield. This could be seen on the official Asteras FC Instagram page (Asteras_FC). At that point the tables turned and Asteras FC continued their barrage of attacks which paid dividends at the 38th minute when Karolos Karolides thread the ball to Ralph Hoyos who was off to the races and beat the NY Polet keeper again upper 90 to take Asteras FC ahead before the half.

Asteras FC

In the second half Asteras FC entered the field to confident and thought the game was in the books as they had dominated the first half. Unfortunately, when you underestimate your opponent they sometimes surprise you and NY Polet did just that. NY Polet did not go peacefully into the night and the Knight in Shining armor for the “Greeks in Red” was goalie Constantine Pougiouklidis. In total, NY Polet had 5 one on one opportunities against Con which saw 1 goal, 2 fouls and 1 yellow card. What more could you ask from a goalie!? Unfortunately, this was not enough and in the 70th minute a NY Polet shot hit the hand of Cornel White and resulted in a penalty which tied the game 2-2. The following 20 minutes were nothing to note for as both teams seemed to be contempt with a tie and did not want to lose that vital 1 point in the right Division 1 title race. Asteras FC is back and they will look to finish off with a victory this Sunday October 30th against 2nd place Glen Cove Avellino.

ASTERAS FC (Konstantinos Tatos, Evangelos Kragouras): Pougiouklidis Konstantinos, Vlahos Panagiotis, Silva Jason, White Cornel, Mihalatos Demetrios, Kaouris Nicholaos, Vlahos Efthimios, Karolides Karolos, Pappas Demetrios, Psarras Nicholaos, Nikitopoulos Demetrios, Gomez Jose, Hoyos Ralph, Kirca Muhammet.

Source: Asteras FC

RELATED

SPORTS
Eastern Premier Soccer League: Greeks Sitting in 3rd place

NY Greek American won a home game 3-2 at Hofstra.

SPORTS
Winning Streak Ends for NY Pancyprian Freedoms
SPORTS
Lebanon Beats Ireland, Samoa Rebounds in Rugby League

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Crime, Trump Center Stage in Sole New York Governor’s Debate (Video)

ALBANY, N.Y.

ATHENS - Greek households' and non-profit insitutions' available income grew 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state's elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that's urging them to do so.

BOSTON – Protopresbyter Theodore Stylianopoulos, Professor Emeritus of New Testament and Exegesis at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, in a thorough interview with The National Herald he spoke about the immigration of his family to the United States, his father, who was a priest, his mother, the Theological School, Hellenism, the Holy Bible, and much more.

VATICAN - Pope Francis received Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in an audience in the Vatican where they said they were delighted about good relations between the country and the Holy See.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings