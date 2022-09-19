Asteras FC Held To Goalless Draw By Ronkokoma Fusion

SPORTS

Asteras FC remains undefeated in Division 1 of the LISFL. Following a hard fought battle against Ronkokoma Fusion, the match ended in a stale mate. Both clubs had missed opportunities including Cornel Whites shot in the 38th minute that hit the crossbar which could’ve seen Asteras FC ahead at the half. Man of the match was veteran goal keeper Konstantinos Aprilakis which kept Asteras FC in the game with his clean sheet and an overall 7 saves. Asteras FC will look to continue their successful run next week against Port Jefferson at Diamond in the Pines located in Brookhaven NY at 11am.

We also would like to thank the Greek American business Mediterranean Foods, Melrose Ballroom, Lysi Consulting and King Souvlaki for their commitment and support to Asteras FC.

Asteras FC: Konstantinos Aprilakis, Panagiotis Vlahos, Nikolaos Tornambenis, Nikolaos Kaouris, Gerasimos Zhsimatos, Demetri Mihalatos, Efthimios Vlahos, Dimitrios Nikitopoulos, Ralph Hoyos, Giorgos Nikitopoulos, Cornel White, Karolos Karolides, Evangelos Pachis, Benjamin White, Centizkhan Kirca.

Source: Asteras FC