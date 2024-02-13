Assemblyman Braunstein Donates Hundreds of Gifts Through ‘Valentines for Vets’ Drive

General News

New York State Assemblyman Edward Braunstein is pictured with veterans and Deirdre Samuel, Coordinator of Volunteer Services at the NYS Veterans Home at St. Albans. Photo: Courtesy of Assemblyman Braunstein’s office

QUEENS, NY – On February 9, New York State Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein (D-Bayside) delivered hundreds of items generously donated through his office’s ‘Valentines for Vets’ gift drive to hospitalized and disabled veterans at the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans. Braunstein was joined by students and faculty from Benjamin Cardozo High School, who lent a helping hand at the donation drop off and thanked the veterans for their service.

“This February, Northeast Queens residents, schools and organizations thanked local veterans from the bottom of their hearts by donating generously to my office’s ‘Valentines for Vets’ gift drive,” said Assemblyman Braunstein. “This important tradition invites the local community to show gratitude to our veterans for their sacrifices. I want to thank each and every person who donated and helped put a smile on a local veteran’s face, with special appreciation to Cardozo High School for assisting me and my staff with the transport and distribution of the gifts.”

The gifts included greeting cards, candy, playing cards, puzzles, activity books, and new clothing items, including shirts, pants, socks, shoes, and robes. Items were donated by Northeast Queens residents, Girl Scout Troop #4279 Bayside, and several local schools. Assemblyman Braunstein represents District 26 where many members of the Greek community reside.

The New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans provides residential, nursing and rehabilitative care to elderly and chronically-ill veterans and eligible family members.