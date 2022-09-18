x

September 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Dear Stavroula

Ask Stavroula: My Wife Is Avoiding Me

September 18, 2022
By Stavroula Tsoutsa
(Photo by TNH, File)

Dear Stavroula,

I have been married for six years and my wife and I have a good relationship. My problem is that my wife avoids me romantically and every time I approach her she seems reluctant. After the birth of our youngest child this situation has almost become permanent and I just silently accept the rejection. I feel very disappointed and afraid that she doesn’t want me anymore and just stays with me because we have three children. I am still very much in love with her and I don’t want to lose her. I would like your opinion,

Aris

 

Dear Aris,

Affection between the couple is a determining factor in a healthy relationship in which one feels loved and desired by one’s partner. When someone shows their significant other that they desire sexual contact with them, they send the message that the relationship is working, that the other person is important to them, and that they have feelings for them. For this reason and in the case that there is never the first move from the other person, or there is a lukewarm or even no mood, this can be perceived as a rejection or a lack of feelings.

However, a lack of desire for sexual intercourse can be due to many other factors. A woman with young children may at the end of the day feel exhausted and in need of sleep. A woman in menopause can suffer from the changes in her body and hormones and lose her desire.

Anyone who experiences intense stress at work, is faced with a problem in the family such as a sick parent, or is going through a difficult phase in their life can lose the desire for sex.

The important thing is how one interprets the lack of amorous mood and what one does about it. Many times the person who takes the first step and does not see a response may sweep the problem ‘under the rug’ and avoid addressing it, because they may feel ashamed of themselves or fear that they are not good enough. In other words, if he doesn’t have self-esteem, if he doesn’t love himself, he may have the feeling that he ‘deserves this’ and refuse to take the initiative to improve the situation.

Thus the lack of willingness which may be due to reasons outside the relationship is interpreted as a personal rejection with all the consequences. The behavior of the one who feels the rejection may have changed and the other person may not understand why this is and it may create a vicious circle of ‘silent’ misunderstandings.

Something like this may be happening in your case as well.

Perhaps an honest, non-accusatory conversation with your partner will help you understand what is going on in your relationship and what needs to be done to resolve this situation. Explain to her how you feel, and what you think whenever she seems reluctant and ask her what is behind it. Discuss what each of you needs to feel good and how both of your needs could be met.

If the reasons are related to her daily life, ask her to suggest ways to make it easier. Maybe you need to take on more things around the house or taking care of the kids so she can have time for herself.

But if the problem is a lack of feelings on her part, you may need to review your role in your marriage and to consider why you want to stay in a relationship that isn’t working. Maybe you should seek the help of an expert. We all deserve happiness and satisfaction in our relationships.

RELATED

Columnists
Mitsotakis Banks on Lamb in Every Pot Strategy

While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, facing an in-your-face re-election campaign war in 2023 against rivals growing bolder, is counting on a rejuvenated economy and 5.

Guest Viewpoints
“For God so Loved the World”
Columnists
The Kougelas Story – “Give Us an Official Answer”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings