x

July 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Dear Stavroula

Ask Stavroula: My Future Mother-in-Law Doesn’t Like Me Because I’m Greek

July 2, 2022
By Stavroula Tsoutsa
(Photo by TNH, File)

Dear Stavroula,

I am 26 years old, engaged, and very much in love with my man, but he is not of Greek origin nor is he Orthodox Christian. My fiancé has similar feelings for me and although we knew from the beginning that our families might have objections to our relationship, we decided to move on because the relationship between us is very strong. Indeed, my own family at first was negative about moving forward, but over time they were convinced and now they show great love to my fiancé. But his own family, especially his mother, is still unhappy and shows it in every way. When we are all together she is cold and very formal. She speaks to me unwillingly and only if I address her, although I try everything to get her to talk to me. In a very subtle way, she excludes me from the family and some things they do together, relying on the excuse of religious tradition. For example, she does not allow me to sleep over in their house on the pretext that we are not married, even though my fiancé sleeps over at my house. She insists on not allowing me to go on holiday with them to their country, because she is ashamed of what the relatives and everyone will think, and she generally tries in every way to make our relationship difficult. My fiancé is very upset, because he cares deeply about his mother and I feel desperate with this situation. I’m very afraid she might eventually convince him to break up with me. What should I do?

Michaela

 

Dear Michaela,

A wedding is not a romantic fairy tale that ends in an evening with a wedding dress, champagne, and guests – and most of the time there is not even “and then they lived happily ever after.” As early as the next morning, the newlyweds may be faced with unforeseen problems and situations. In fact, many times the problems are created by close family members who are involved or who try to get involved in the way the couple wants to organize their lives, especially when different cultures are part of the equation.

Different cultures can mean different worldviews, different perceptions of life. The way one has grown up determines their principles, values and how they face life and daily challenges. At the beginning of the relationship, when the couple is in love, this difference may not be revealed in all its magnitude, because there is a tendency to look for similarities with the person you love, or to downplay the importance of the differences he may find. But in time, when one stops looking at the other through the distorting lens of romantic love, one can unfortunately come to the conclusion that he married a stranger, or that the other changed long after the marriage, so that it is very difficult to live with him anymore.

That is why it is very important to be able to see the situation carefully and logically from the beginning. Most of the time the other person shows who he is from the first moment, no matter how much he tries to beautify his image.

So in your case, too, what can help you make the best decisions for you is to be very observant and honest with yourself. Notice what your fiancé’s attitude is when he is with his mother. Is something changing in his attitude towards you, is he asking you to compromise on your basic principles?

When he sees her alone, does he give you the impression that she influences him? Does he often mention her perceptions to you, justifies her when she does not like something you did? Does he justify her when she forbids you to do something, when you do not see things the same way?

Also, try to understand why you feel so insecure about your future with him. What makes you wonder if his mother can persuade him to leave you? Are they your personal insecurities or are they due to the way your fiancé thinks or behaves? What do you need to proceed safely and confidently in this marriage? Can your partner offer it to you?

By answering these questions, you may find the answer to your concerns. What is certain is that in order for a marriage to succeed – even more so for a marriage of people of different religions or cultures – both partners must both know each other well and be determined to accept each other with respect, love, and trust.

Stavroula Tsoutsa is a Certified Holistic Professional Life Coach, ICF ACC, Certified Heartmath Coach/Mentor and Trainer, and Certified Points of You Practitioner.

RELATED

Columnists
Historical Observations: Greek POWs in Asia Minor in 1936

Three newspapers: Apogveumatini and Macedonia (Salonika) and the National Herald (New York) reported on June 20 and July 10, 1936, regarding the detention of Greek prisoners of war some 14 years after the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne in July, 1923.

Editorial
Greece, Turkey and Regional Power
Columnists
This Week in History: July 1st to 7th

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Woman Fatally Shot while Pushing Stroller on Upper East Side

NEW YORK — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings