x

June 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Economy

Asian Markets Mixed after Wall St Bond Sell-Off

June 7, 2022
By Associated Press
Markets
Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

BEIJING — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after a bond sell-off on Wall Street fueled anxiety about a possible U.S. economic slowdown and Australia raised interest rates.

Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The yen, trading at two-decade lows, fell further to below 132 to the dollar.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% on Monday and the market price of a 10-year Treasury bond fell. That increased its yield, or the difference between the day’s price and the payout at maturity.

The difference between the short- and long-term Treasury yields is narrowing, which is “making me a little nervous,” because it suggests investors think a U.S. recession is more likely, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report.

“I don’t think the U.S. is at stagflation yet,” or a period with high inflation and low growth, “but if oil stays above $120.00 a barrel, it might soon be,” Halley said.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.2% to 3,243.17 after Chinese authorities eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other major cities.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 28,032.94 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.5% to 21,544.06.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.4% to 7,110.00 after the Australian central bank raised a key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, its biggest margin in 22 years, to cool inflation that is at a two-decade high.

The Kospi in Seoul tumbled 1.6% to 2,628.61 and India’s Sensex opened down 1.1% at 55,060.01. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Jakarta advanced.

Markets are swinging between gains and losses as investors weigh evidence about whether the Fed’s rate hikes can cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high without tipping the U.S. economy into recession.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,121.43 after being up as much as 1.5% during the day. The index is 13.5% below its Jan. 3 peak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%, to 32,915.78. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.4% to 12,061.37.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between the market price and the payout if held to maturity, jumped back above 3% to 3.04%, up from 2.95% late Friday.

The Treasury yield is moving toward its levels from early and mid-May. Then, it reached its highest point since 2018 amid expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively.

Buyers of long-term bonds usually demand a higher payout in exchange for tying up their money for longer periods. A flattening of the yield curve, or the long-term payout falling to match short-term bonds, is seen as an indicator of a possible recession because it shows investors expect economic conditions to be worse than they are now.

Economists at Goldman Sachs said in a research note they still see the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell, on course to walk the line successfully and engineer a “soft landing” for the economy. That was more encouraging than some of the warnings that dragged on markets last week, including one from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who said he’s preparing for an economic “hurricane.”

On Wall Street, companies in the solar power industry were some of the biggest gainers after President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and exempted panels from Southeast Asia from tariffs for two years.

Twitter slipped 1.5% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to call off his deal to buy the company, saying Twitter was refusing to hand over data about possible fake accounts. Shares of Tesla rose 1.6%.

In currency markets, the yen fell to 132.89 to the dollar from Monday’s 132.01.

The yen has weakened because Japanese interest rates have stayed near record lows while rates are rising in the United States and Europe. That helps Japanese exporters but pushes up the prices consumers and manufacturers pay for imported goods and materials.

The euro fell to $1.0673 from $1.0691.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 62 cents to $119.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day to $118.50. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 56 cents to $120.07 per barrel in London. It lost fell 21 cents the previous session to $119.51.

 

RELATED

Society
Proud Boys Charged With Seditious Conspiracy in Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON — The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members were charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.

Politics
US, S. Korea Fly 20 Fighter Jets amid N. Korea Tensions
Society
AP Exclusive: Ukraine Recovers Bodies from Steel-Plant Siege

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH at the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue of New York (Vids & Pics)

NEW YORK. The heart of worldwide Hellenism beats again on 5th Avenue.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings