ASCSA Thalia Potamianos Lectures Series Continues with Emily Wilson

Esteemed classicist Emily Wilson presents her second lecture ‘Destiny, Tradition, Choice’ in the Gennadius Library's 2023-24 Thalia Potamianos Lecture Series at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on January 24. (Photo: Courtesy of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens)

WASHINGTON, DC – The American School of Classical Studies at Athens invites everyone to join them on Wednesday, January 24, 6 PM EST, for esteemed classicist Emily Wilson speaking on ‘Destiny, Tradition, Choice’ at Georgetown University’s Gaston Hall, located inside the Healy Hall Building, 37th and O Streets, NW.

Martha Barnette will introduce Emily Wilson for her second appearance as part of the Gennadius Library’s 2023-24 Thalia Potamianos Lecture Series on ‘The Myth, Magic, and Mystery of the Ancient Greeks: Exploring the Connections to Contemporary Culture.’

Only a few seats are still available for this free lecture which will also be live-streamed. Register online: https://www.ascsa.edu.gr/register-thalia-potamianos.

“My three talks examine the themes of heroic greatness, destiny and wisdom in the Homeric poems and other works of ancient Greek literature,” explained Prof. Wilson. “I reconsider the connections, gaps, and differences between antiquity and contemporary cultures.”

She added: “I am thrilled to be a part of this season’s Thalia Potamianos Lecture Series, which provides a platform to examine the profound influence of ancient Greece on our contemporary world. By fostering dialogue and intellectual exchange, we hope to broaden our understanding of the past and its impact on the present.”

Dr. Maria Georgopoulou, Director of the Gennadius Library said: “We are delighted to host such a brilliant, spirited classicist, who does not shy away from reinterpreting ancient texts through translation in order to showcase how connected they are with our world today.”

Emily Wilson has dedicated her career to investigating the profound and varied influences of ancient Greek and Roman literature on later cultures, to uncovering surprising new angles on canonical works of ancient poetry and philosophy, and to making these complex texts available to contemporary audiences. She has been instrumental in shedding new light on the works of ancient writers and promoting an inclusive and diverse perspective in classical studies.

She is, perhaps, best known for her critically acclaimed translation of The Odyssey (2017) into English, providing a fresh, unique translation of Homer’s work in iambic pentameter. Wilson’s Odyssey was named by The New York Times as one of its 100 notable books of 2018, and it was shortlisted for the 2018 National Translation Award. In 2019, Wilson was the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” for her work bringing classical literature to new audiences.

At the University of Pennsylvania, Emily Wilson is a professor in the Department of Classical Studies and serves as the Chair of the Program in Comparative Literature and Literary Theory. Her highly anticipated translation of the Iliad is set to be published this September by W.W. Norton & Company.

Established in June 2020, the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lectures Series seeks to create a stimulating environment to draw the academic community and the public to the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens. Every year, a highly distinguished, internationally renowned scholar is selected to conduct research and develop programs on a topic relevant to the Gennadius Library. The research will culminate in a minimum of three annual public lectures, which will be delivered in Athens and the United States.

This program is being made possible by a generous grant from Gennadius Library Overseer Phokion Potamianos. Mr. Potamianos named the series in memory of his grandmother, a distinguished Greek biochemist, scientist, and philanthropist.

The theme of this season’s lecture series is The Myth, Magic, and Mystery of Ancient Greece. Emily Wilson focused on The Vulnerability of Heroism in her first lecture in Athens. Subsequent lectures will take place at Georgetown University in Washington, DC (January 24), and in New York City (May 8), respectively titled Destiny, Tradition, Choice, and The Wisdom of Stories.