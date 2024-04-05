ASCSA Gala Honors Dr. Mary Lefkowitz May 9 in NY

Events

ASCSA will present its Athens Prize to Mary R. Lefkowitz on May 9 in New York City.

NEW YORK – The American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) extends an invitation to scholars, friends, and supporters to attend the renowned institution’s annual Gala on Thursday, May 9, at Gotham Hall in New York City. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the prestigious Athens Prize to Mary R. Lefkowitz in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the advancement of knowledge of ancient Greece.

The Athens Prize is an emblem of excellence in ancient Greek scholarship. Previous recipients have been archaeologist John Camp, Aegean prehistorian Malcolm Wiener, epigrapher Ronald Stroud, and economic historian Edward Cohen.

“I hope that this honor will serve as an illustration of how much someone can learn from a summer session at the American School,” expressed Lefkowitz. “I think it’s fair to say that seeing Greece – as it was then and as it was in the distant past – launched me on my career. You need to be there to understand why it matters so much to all of us,” she added.

Lefkowitz, Professor Emerita of Classical Studies at Wellesley College, is renowned for her work in ancient Greek literature and culture. Notable for her book, ‘Not Out of Africa’ (1996), she has authored numerous books and articles, including the recent ‘Euripides and the Gods’. Lefkowitz is also the co-editor of influential works such as ‘The Greek Plays’, ‘The Greek Histories’, and ‘Women’s Life in Greece and Rome’ (4th edition). She holds a BA from Wellesley and a PhD from Radcliffe, in addition to receiving honorary degrees from Trinity College, Grinnell College, and the University of Patras. Furthermore, she is a recipient of the National Humanities Medal.

As an alumna of ASCSA (Summer Session 1955) and a Trustee since 2004, Lefkowitz’s commitment to the American School has been unwavering. In 2022, the Greek government recognized her outstanding contributions by granting her the title of Honorary Citizen of Greece.

Join us in celebrating Mary R. Lefkowitz’s remarkable achievements at the annual Gala on May 9, 2024, in New York City. Tickets and tables can be purchased at https://gala.ascsa.org/.

The event promises to be an evening of recognition, inspiration, and support for the ongoing mission of the American School dedicated to the advanced study of all aspects of Greek culture from prehistory to the present.

About the American School of Classical Studies at Athens

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is the leading American research and teaching institution in Greece dedicated to the advanced study of all aspects of Greek culture from prehistory to the present. Founded in 1881 as the first American overseas research center, the School is a consortium of nearly 200 universities, colleges, and other academic institutions in the United States and Canada, centered in Athens with an administrative base in Princeton, NJ. Today the School is the largest of the 18 foreign research institutes in Greece and the only one that provides a regular program of instruction for advanced students.

Its facilities, programs, and resources include excavations in the Athenian Agora and Ancient Corinth; two distinguished libraries, the Blegen and the Gennadius; a department of Archives and Personal Papers; the Malcolm H. Wiener Laboratory for Archaeological Sciences; and an award-winning publications program.

The School offers students and scholars wide-ranging opportunities to engage in research initiatives centered on Greek history and culture. In addition, the School fosters a dynamic environment through exhibitions, lectures, and concerts that encourage the exchange of knowledge and promote interaction across many audiences. As its founders envisioned, the School remains a primarily privately funded, nonprofit educational and research center.