x

January 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

As Starbucks Unionizing Slows, Some Strike, Others Skeptical

January 10, 2023
By Associated Press
Starbucks Union
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a viewing of their union election on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

NEW YORK – Labor organizers hope this will be the year that Starbucks’ U.S. workers finally negotiate a union contract. But with bargaining at a standstill and thousands of employees still unconvinced of the union’s value, that outcome is uncertain.

A little more than a year after a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, became the first U.S. store to unionize in decades — touching off a wave of labor actions at other big companies like Amazon and Chipotle — the rush to organize Starbucks stores has slowed.

Since December of 2021, 358 Starbucks stores have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections. Petition activity peaked last March, when 69 stores asked to hold elections. By November, that had fallen to 13. Eleven stores filed petitions last month.

Labor organizers say Starbucks has chilled the effort with hard-nosed tactics, including firing pro-union workers and closing unionized stores. Starbucks has also promised wage increases and other benefits at non-union stores; the company says those perks are subject to bargaining at unionized stores.

But the union drive also faces resistance from Starbucks’ own workers. So far, employees have voted to unionize at 274 stores, or 3% of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. locations, according to the labor board. Sixty-three stores have voted not to unionize.

Starbucks barista Jen Langberg said no one at her store in Henderson, Nevada, ever talks about unionizing. She appreciates Starbucks for raising her pay to $15 per hour in August.

“Overall, I’ve only ever had a very positive experience working for Starbucks,” said Langberg, a five-year employee.

Labor organizers say the long wait for Starbucks to negotiate store contracts with Workers United — an offshoot of the Service Employees International Union — is hurting efforts to organize.

“I’ve talked to partners at stores that haven’t unionized and they say, ‘I’m going to wait and see what happens,’” said Josie Serrano, a union organizer and Starbucks employee in Long Beach, California. “It’s a bummer. We do have to address and fight that.”

Contract negotiations at three stores in Buffalo and Arizona began last spring. Since then, bargaining sessions have been held at 75 stores, but Starbucks has walked out on the meetings because it opposes having union officials join by Zoom.

Starbucks says labor organizers are violating the rules by failing to share Zoom links or name remote participants and, in at least two cases, posting recordings from bargaining sessions on social media. The union says Starbucks is reversing itself after initially allowing Zoom negotiations last spring.

In late December, the labor board’s Seattle office filed a complaint alleging that Starbucks had failed to bargain with 21 stores in Oregon and Washington. Starbucks blames the union for delays, saying it hasn’t responded when Starbucks proposes bargaining dates. A hearing before an administrative law judge at the NLRB is scheduled for June.

Even in less contentious cases, bargaining is a slow process, with no deadline by which a contract must be reached and little intervention by the government unless the parties reach an impasse. Only 35% of overall union elections result in a first contract within a year, according to Kate Bronfenbrenner, the director of labor education research at Cornell University’s ILR School. Forty-four percent of workers still don’t have a contract more than three years after an election.

Serrano said the wait can be demoralizing, but can also energize workers. Twice in the last two months, hundreds of Starbucks employees have walked off the job at more than 100 stores across the U.S., demanding higher wages, more consistent scheduling and a return to the bargaining table.

Sarah Pappin was among the employees striking outside a store in Starbucks’ hometown of Seattle in December. Pappin criticized Starbucks for delaying bargaining and adding benefits like credit card tipping to non-union stores.

“They’re choosing to withhold income from people who live paycheck to paycheck, and it’s absolutely disgusting,” Pappin said.

For Serrano, the drive to unionize is more personal. Shortly after joining the company four years ago, Serrano, who is transgender and uses they/them pronouns, was approached by a customer who made derogatory and threatening comments to them. A supervisor watched but didn’t intervene; later, Serrano got a verbal warning from a store manager who was upset that Serrano’s coworker reported the incident directly to the company.

“I see unionizing as a way to get written accountability procedures and have the power to say something if Starbucks doesn’t want to say the hard part out loud,” Serrano said.

But it will still be an uphill battle for organizers to convince thousands of other employees to back their cause.

Nancy Sowul, a Starbucks barista in Cary, North Carolina, said she is sometimes asked by customers at the drive-thru why her store doesn’t unionize. To her, the answer is simple.

“I have nothing bad about Starbucks to say. I love my store, I love my manager and I am 100% supportive of the company,” Sowul said.

Sowul, a single parent, joined Starbucks nine years ago because she was looking for a part-time job with health benefits that would help her care for her autistic son. Starbucks has always accommodated her son’s appointments, she said, and at the height of the pandemic, it paid her salary for six months while she stayed home with him.

In October, Sowul started work toward a free degree through Starbucks’ online partnership with Arizona State University. She aims to graduate from college in eight years, when her son will be graduating from high school.

“Every single important part of my life, Starbucks walked through it with me,” she said.

RELATED

Politics
Feds Propose ‘Student Loan Safety Net’ Alongside Forgiveness

WASHINGTON — The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms.

Sciences
NOAA: Ian, Drought Supercharged US Weather Extremes in 2022
Politics
Having Elected House Speaker, Republicans Try Governing

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau Μeet in Mexico City for Summit

MEXICO CITY — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent.

ASTORIA –The Choir has been on its winter break following the success of the Christmas Concert Kalanta in December and will soon be resuming its weekly in-person rehearsals.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett flashed a wry grin as he walked off the field, stopping to hug coach Kirby Smart as the crowd roared.

NEW YORK - Labor organizers hope this will be the year that Starbucks' U.

BUCHAREST, Romania — The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate appeared in court in Romania's capital Tuesday to appeal a judge’s decision to extend his arrest on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape to 30 days.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.