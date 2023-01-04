x

January 4, 2023

As Legal Pot Grows, More Kids Sickened by Edibles at Home

January 4, 2023
By Associated Press
Pot Edibles Kids
Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa Ana, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday.

More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021, climbing from about 200 to more than 3,000 per year.

Nearly a quarter of the children wound up hospitalized, some seriously ill, according to a new analysis in the journal Pediatrics.

And those are just the reported cases, said Dr. Marit Tweet, a medical toxicologist with the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, who led the study.

Cases of kids eating pot products such as candies, chocolate and cookies have coincided with more states allowing medical and recreational cannabis use. Currently 37 U.S. states permit use of marijuana for medical purposes and 21 states regulate adult recreational use.

Candy bars marked with Colorado’s new required diamond-shaped stamp noting that the product contains marijuana, are displayed in Denver on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Tweet called for greater vigilance by parents and for more laws like those adopted by several states to make pot products — often packaged to look like kids’ candies and snacks — less appealing and accessible to children.

“When it’s in a candy form or cookies, people don’t think of it in the same way as household chemicals or other things a child could get into,” she said. “But people should really be thinking of it as a medication.”

Tweet and her colleagues analyzed reports to the National Poison Data System, which includes the nation’s 55 regional poison control centers. More than half of the children were toddlers, ages 2 and 3, the study showed. More than 90% got the edibles at home.

“They’re the ones starting to explore and to get up and move around,” she said.

Marijuana edibles are displayed at a dispensary in Las Vegas on Jan. 4, 2018. (Steve Marcus=NVLVS

Of more than 7,000 reports, researchers were able to track the outcomes of nearly 5,000 cases. They found that nearly 600 kids, or about 8%, were admitted to critical care units, most often with depressed breathing or even coma. Nearly 15% were admitted to non-critical care units and more than a third were seen in emergency rooms. Drowsiness, breathing problems, fast heart rate and vomiting were the most common symptoms.

The results are not surprising, said Dr. Brian Schultz, a pediatric emergency physician at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore. He previously worked at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he and his colleagues treated kids who had eaten pot edibles “almost on a daily basis,” he said.

Reports and hospitalizations rose during the last two years of the study, during the COVID-19 pandemic. More children were at home, with more opportunities to find pot treats, Tweet said. With marijuana more widely legal, parents may have felt less stigma seeking help from poison centers and health care providers, she added.

 

Science
Apollo 7 Αstronaut Walter Cunningham Dead at 90

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, died Tuesday in Houston.

Science
Best of CES 2023: Electric Skates, Pet Tech and AI for Birds
Health
FDA Finalizes Rule Expanding Availability of Abortion Pills

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Beyond Borders-Call for Film Submission to the Official Competition Section of the 8th "Beyond Borders"

CASTELLORIZO - The 8th edition of the ​​International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo "Beyond Borders" will take place for one more year in the last week of August, on 20-27 /08 2023, at the "Edge of the Aegean", in the beautiful and borderland Castellorizo, turning the island for the 8th consecutive year in a film and cultural center of international scope.

LOS ANGELES — The two stars of 1968's "Romeo and Juliet" sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.

It was all over the fashion runways.

