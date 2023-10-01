x

October 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Science

As Alpine Glaciers Slowly Disappear, New Landscapes Are Appearing in their Place (Photos)

October 1, 2023
By Associated Press
Climate Alps Glaciers Photo Gallery
The Stubai glacier ski area is visible near Innsbruck, Austria, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

In pockets of Europe’s Alpine mountains, glaciers are abundant enough that ski resorts operate above the snow and ice.

Ski lifts, resorts, cabins and huts dot the landscape — and have done so for decades. But glaciers are also one of the most obvious and early victims of human-caused climate change, and as they shrink year by year, the future of the mountain ecosystems and the people who enjoy them will look starkly different.

Glaciers — centuries of compacted snow and ice — are disappearing at an alarming rate. Swiss glaciers have lost 10% of their volume since 2021, and some glaciers are predicted to disappear entirely in the next few years.

At the Freigerferner glacier in Austria, melting means the glacier has split into two and hollowed out as warm air streamed through the glacier base, exacerbating the thaw.

The Tiefenbachferner Glacier, part of glacier ski resort Soelden, with Wildspitze mountain is visible near Innsbruck, Austria, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Gaisskarferner, another glacier that forms part of a ski resort, is only connected to the rest of the snow and ice by sections of glacier that were saved over the summer with protective sheets to shield them from the sun.

But the losses go beyond a shorter ski season and glacier mass.

Andrea Fischer, a glaciologist with the Austrian Academy of Sciences, said the rate of glacier loss can tell the world more about the state of the climate globally, and how urgent curbing human-caused warming is.

The Sulzenauferner Glacier is visible from a plane near Innsbruck, Austria, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The crevasses in the Sulzenauferner form where the ice flows over irregularities in the ground below. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A ski lift station, bottom right, sits on a mountain in the Alps in Obergurgl near Innsbruck, Austria, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

“The loss of glaciers is not the most dangerous thing about climate change,” said Fischer. “The most dangerous thing about climate change is the effect on ecosystems, on natural hazards, and those processes are much harder to see. The glaciers just teach us how to see climate change.”

From a vantage point above the mountains in a light aircraft, the changing landscape is obvious. The glaciers are noticeably smaller and fewer, and bare rock lies in their place.

The Becherhaus mountain hut sits in front of Vipiteno in South Tyrol, Italy, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Much of the thawing is already locked in, so that even immediate and drastic cuts to planet-warming emissions can’t save the glaciers from disappearing or shrinking in the short term.

While the extent of glacier melt can create awareness and concern for the climate, “being only concerned does not change anything,” Fischer said.

The Stubai Glacier ski area with water reservoirs for ski lifts are visible near Innsbruck, Austria, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

She urged instead that concern should be channeled into “a positive attitude toward designing a new future,” where warming can successfully be curbed to stop the most detrimental effects of climate change.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

RELATED

Science
Things to Know about the Nobel Prizes

STOCKHOLM — Fall has arrived in Scandinavia, which means Nobel Prize season is here.

HEALTH & SCIENCE
Sustainability and Health: Flour from Artichokes
Health
What to Know as Fall Vaccinations against COVID, Flu and RSV Get Underway

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.