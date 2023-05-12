Artist Marianna Afentouli Presented with Award at Her Exhibition’s Opening

Culture

Left tp right: BronxNet’s Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe, Journalist/Sociologist Dr. Despina Afentouli, presiding priest of Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church in the Bronx Rev. Economos Vasilios Louros, and internationally recognized artist Marianna Afentouli. Photo: Courtesy of Marianna Afentouli

BRONX, NY – Internationally renowned artist Marianna Afentouli premiered her inaugural solo fine arts exhibition, titled ‘From Antiquity, to Byzantium and to the Present,’ on May 7 at Clipper Coffee Gallery on City Island. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America conveyed his archpastoral blessings and prayers to commemorate the opening.

Rhode Island State Senator Lou Raptakis was among the attendees at the exhibition’s opening and presented Afentouli with an award in recognition of her artwork.

Rev. Economos Vasilios Louros, the presiding priest of Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church in the Bronx, extended congratulations to Afentouli for the profound artistic expression conveyed through her works.

Michael Max Knobbe, Executive Director of BronxNet, observed that Afentouli’s artwork transcends time and space, bridging the islands of Greece with City Island in the Bronx.

Peter Gennari, the owner of Clipper Coffee Gallery, expressed satisfaction with the exhibition’s response, noting that Afentouli’s artworks evoke a myriad of emotions.

Afentouli’s mentor is the recognized Byzantine iconographer Miltiadis Afentoulis, as well as her late grandfather Vasileios Afentoulis, also a renowned Byzantine iconographer, who both infused Marianna with love for Byzantine iconography and fine arts.

As Marianna Afentouli has mentioned, her path in the Arts was self-evident, as she decided to study the traditional arts of marble sculpture, mosaics and stained glass at two unique school of their kind – at the Preparatory and Professional School of Fine Arts Panormou-Tinos, Greece and at the Sivitanidios Public School of Trade and Vocations, Athens, Greece.

Curator of the fine arts exhibition was Director Jerry Landi who announced that Afentouli’s exhibition opened the gallery at this post-pandemic time and set a high standard for art.

Among others, Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher sent their warm and congratulatory wishes.

Zoodohos Peghe Parish Council treasurer Mike Pappas with his wife Jackie Pappas and their son, the attorney, Vasilios Georgiou, with his son and writer, Leonidas Georgiou, representatives of organizations, community members, and art lovers from the greater area of City Island attended the exhibition opening.

Marianna Afentouli expressed her gratitude for both the recognition and the warm support that she received as an artist at her first solo fine arts exhibition with an international audience.

The exhibition runs until May 31, 7 AM-5 PM on weekdays and 8 AM- 5 PM on weekends. The Modern Odyssey program on Bronxnet will soon pay a tribute to this special occasion for Afentouli.