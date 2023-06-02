Artist Francis Bacon’s Screaming Pope Gets Closer to Einstein’s Dream the Theory of Everything, According to MIT Press Reviewer and Artist

Arts

Fig.1. Francis Bacon and Nelson J. Diaz, London (1985), during academic work on thesis. Fig.2. Pope painting Study After Velazquez's Portrait of Pope Innocent X (1953). First non-Euclidean model in 4D in painting. Fig.3. Red Singularity, painting. (Photo: Newswire/via AP)

NEW YORK – June 1, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Nelson J. Diaz, a visual physicist, has proposed that Francis Bacon’s famous painting of a screaming pope holds the key to Einstein’s theory of everything. Diaz’s manuscript, titled “A Lesson with Francis Bacon Forced Me to See Out of the Software Box,” was published in the prestigious Leonardo journal by MIT Press. The manuscript explores the intersection of art, mathematics, and non-Euclidean geometry applied to Einstein’s unified field theory.

In the manuscript, Diaz argues that Bacon’s Study After Velazquez’s Portrait of Pope Innocent X painting is the first modern artwork to depict a non-Euclidean fourth-dimensional model, where the Pope fits inside Eugenio Beltrami model pseudosphere 1868. This model is one of the non-Euclidean models that triggered the Einstein-Maxwell equation and the visual representation of gravity deformation in general relativity. Diaz suggests that combining Bacon’s 3D space with a non-Euclidean 4D space manifold could result in a 1:1 unity of everything in a mathematical art representation (MAR).

Diaz’s interest in non-Euclidean geometry began in the early 1980s when computers became more standard. He started using a supercomputer and FORTRAN 77 software to define a non-Euclidean geometry model using conformal mapping to create art. Diaz’s encounter with Dr. Edward Teller, known as “the father of the H-bomb,” in 1979 led him to Francis Bacon six years later while finishing his thesis at Florida International University. In 1985, Diaz had a private lesson with Bacon in London that transformed his approach to art and helped him develop his unique style of painting that blends science and art seamlessly.

