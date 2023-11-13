Artificial Sweeteners and a Diabetic/Low-Glycemic Diet

Food

Artificial sweeteners have come a long way from the cyclamates of the 1960s and the saccharines of the 1970s. According to a report from Global Industry Analysts, Inc., the market for sugar substitutes is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2030.

The market, which suffered a temporary downturn during the pandemic, is back on its feet — good news for those wanting to cut down on their cane sugar intake.

Satisfying the Sugar Craving

When the artificial sweetener aspartame hit the market in 1981, diabetics worldwide rejoiced. Saccharin, known for its bitter aftertaste, had been the primary choice for artificial sweeteners since cyclamates were banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1970.

Aspartame was first available under the brand Equal in sweetener packets, then in chewing gum and hard candy, and finally, in soft drinks. It is now available in over 6,000 products in the United States. Its success proved Americans were ready for a new, better-tasting sugar alternative. The aftertaste still existed, but it was a marked improvement over saccharin.

One of aspartame’s drawbacks is that it degrades under high heat, making it unsuitable for baked goods or anything cooked. That led food companies to experiment and introduce sugar substitutes that could be used for cooking and baking, now common on supermarket shelves.

A Healthy Alternative?

Since sugar substitutes came on the market, debate has raged over whether they’re healthy. To this day, there’s no consensus on the issue.

Since sugar substitutes don’t raise blood sugar levels, it’s safe for diabetics to consume them in soft drinks or chewing gum, for instance.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sugar substitutes also do not contribute to cavities and tooth decay.

While drinking diet sodas isn’t the long-term answer to weight loss, according to the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, they can be helpful for adults wanting to lose weight. While the long-term studies are inconclusive, most adults lost some weight when they switched from regular soft drinks to sugar-free, based solely on the reduction in calories and carbohydrates. One can of regular Coca-Cola, for instance, contains 192 calories and 52 grams of carbohydrates. If someone routinely drinks three cans a day, going to a sugar-free version would reduce their calorie consumption by 576 calories, and they would take in 156 fewer grams of carbohydrates per day. Over a month, that person would cut 17,280 calories and 4,680 grams of carbohydrates from their diet.

Or Not So Much?

The Mayo Clinic also notes that studies on long-term, daily use of artificial sweeteners suggests a link to a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and even possibly death. It should be noted that the research is inconclusive and doesn’t necessarily include information on other variables and risk factors, like diet and exercise levels.

Some people just don’t like the taste of artificial sweeteners in food. They also feel the substitutes don’t satisfy them like natural sugar does, so they’d rather eat real sugar, but sparingly.

Bella Bucchiotti, a food blogger with xoxoBella, says, “As someone living with type 1 diabetes, I’ve experimented with various sugar substitutes over the years. But I’ve found that nothing beats the natural sweetness of honey or the flavor of reducing the amount of sugar in my favorite recipes. I’d rather indulge in moderation with real ingredients than rely on artificial sweeteners that don’t quite hit the mark.”

So, there isn’t much hard evidence that sugar substitutes are really bad for you, but the experts prefer people to eat healthy foods rather than consume too many artificial sweeteners to aid in weight loss.

The Low-Carb/Low-Glycemic Eating Plan

The keto diet has surged in popularity in the past few years, but it’s not really a new way of eating. Doctors have long advised diabetic patients to watch their carbohydrate intake. Foods with a lower “glycemic load” — that is, they don’t raise the blood glucose (sugar) level as much or as quickly — are usually lower in carbohydrates and, thus, are good choices for those wanting to reduce their carbohydrate intake.

There are many low-glycemic food lists online, making it easier for dieters to find better foods at a glance. Contrary to what many believe about fruit being suitable for the diabetic diet, there are many low-glycemic fruits, including apples, peaches, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, plums, and grapefruit. Low-glycemic vegetables on the list include onions, lettuce, greens, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, and eggplant.

Even grains and beans can make up part of a healthy low-glycemic diet. Grains include barley, wholegrain pasta, and sourdough bread. The legumes on the list include kidney beans, pinto beans, lentils, tofu, and soy meat substitutes. Milk and cheese are low-G dairy products.

A healthy diet is the best option for losing weight and maintaining good blood sugar levels. Still, most people can eat artificial sweeteners occasionally without worrying about it harming their health.

Amy Pollick | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.