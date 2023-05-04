Arthur Alimonos, Restaurateur and Hotel Owner, 90, Is Mourned

General News

TAMPA BAY, FL – Arthur Alimonos, the owner of multiple restaurants and a hotel, passed away on March 17 due to natural causes. He was 90 years old.

Born on March 13, 1933, in Sparta, Greece, Alimonos lost his father at a young age and grew up experiencing hunger. During World War II, he watched as the Nazis took his three brothers captive. In 1952, he arrived in New York Harbor as a penniless immigrant and worked his way up from being a dishwasher to becoming a chef. He opened his first restaurant in Brooklyn and then in Hartford, Connecticut. During this time, he married Angeliky and had three children: Bessie, Helen, and Constantine. In 1975, he moved to Clearwater, Florida, where he opened four restaurants and had his fourth child, Nick. According to his obituary, no matter the hardships he faced in his later years, Alimonos pushed through. Even when he could barely walk, he refused a cane, never thinking of himself as an old man.

Regarding his father’s decision to work in a restaurant washing dishes, his son Constantine (Dino) Alimonos told the Tampa Bay Times (TBT), “he wanted to create his own future, he wanted to be a business owner.”

TBT reported that “Alimonos saw that the next step toward his dream was to become a cook” and that “he started working for free on his days off, watching the chef closely, asking questions, [and] taking notes.”

“One day, the chef got sick,” reported TBT, noting that “Alimonos convinced the manager that he knew the recipes.”

“And he worked that night, and the customers actually complimented the manager about the chef,” daughter Bessie Alimonos told TBT.

“Within six months, Alimonos was working as a cook,” TBT reported, adding that “by the time of his death due to natural causes on March 17, Alimonos, 90, had opened and managed multiple restaurants and a hotel.”

“His sons now operate the Largo and New Port Richey locations of Country Pizza Italian Grill,” TBT reported, noting that “one of his daughters retired when the Countryside location of the restaurant closed in 2019” and “his other daughter is still running the hotel Alimonos built in Sparta, Greece.”

“His lesson: Nothing is easy,” Bessie Alimonos told TBT. “You have to fight.”

“Alimonos grew up in a village just outside of Sparta, one of six kids who lost their father when Alimonos was five,” TBT reported, adding that “growing up poor had a lasting impact on him.”

“I think he always kind of felt haunted by poverty, the idea of poverty, and so I think he always worked really hard,” son Nick Alimonos told TBT.

After opening his first restaurant in Brooklyn and another in Hartford, CT, Alimonos “met his future wife, Angeliky, in Greece, and the couple had three of their four children, Bessie, Helen and Dino,” TBT reported, noting that “their father’s goal was to make enough money to move the family back to Greece, and in 1968, they did.”

“In Sparta, he opened Hotel Lakonia and impressed family and friends as the village boy who became a business owner,” TBT reported, adding that “Alimonos found he missed life, and the opportunities, in the U.S.” and “in 1974, he asked his kids how they felt about moving back to the States.”

“We flew straight to Clearwater,” Dino Alimonos told TBT.

“There, he started over again and the couple had their fourth child,” TBT reported, noting that “in 1977, he opened his first restaurant in Clearwater and spent the next several decades experimenting with different concepts and facing the ups and downs of the restaurant industry.”

“He never looked at the clock, he worked seven days a week, he loved what he did,” Bessie Alimonos told TBT, which added that she “worked with her dad for 43 years.”

Alimonos “did things the old-fashioned way,” son Nick told TBT.

“He grew citrus trees in his backyard, played the bouzouki, and made food the way he learned in Greece,” TBT reported, noting that “he mixed his sauces by hand… made his own Italian sausages and dough from scratch, stretching it by hand… [and] also added his own touch to popular dishes, including the restaurant’s lasagna that’s made with bechamel sauce.”

“It became one of the most popular dishes,” Bessie Alimonos told TBT. “To this day, people just love it.”

Once, when a hurricane threatened the Tampa Bay area, Alimonos kept his restaurant open. Mary Daher, who “worked at the Clearwater location for 35 years,” recalled watching “as people who’d lost power started coming in,” TBT reported.

“He always wanted to make sure he was there for his customers,” Daher told TBT.