Art Palm Beach to Feature Works from Warhol, Pollock, Chagall & Prince Nikolaos

PALM BEACH, FL – Art Palm Beach announced that their celebrated show just got even more dynamic with works from some of the most well-known artists in history on display and also for sale this year.

Hollis Taggart is presenting a collection of five Andy Warhol works, Provident Fine Art will be presenting a Jackson Pollock piece, and Chagall’s 1956 Esquisse pour le Grand Cirque will be on display and for sale carefully curated and framed by Modern Fine Art Gallery.

In addition, Art Palm Beach will also be hosting HRH Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark and his special exhibit Dialogos presented by Ethan Cohen and curated by Marilena Koutsoukou and Ethan Cohen. Dialogos showcases a fusion of ethereal photographs and luminous marble. Prince Nikolaos is fascinated by the grace of light found in Greek nature, something which he constantly seeks to recreate. The Coudert Institute will also be collaborating with Ethan Cohen and Art Palm Beach to host a special event for Prince Nikolaos.

“This year, Art Palm Beach is going to be unmatched for the galleries participating, the level of art that’s being shown and, of course, having royalty at our fair. Prince Nikolaos showcasing his impressive works makes this year’s show even more exciting,” said Kassandra Voyagis, the producer and director of the show.

Art Palm Beach will be held January 24-28 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, with more than 80 prestigious modern art galleries participating. Art Palm Beach will also be donating 15% of the entire shows proceeds to The American Heart Association including the night of the star-studded VIP opening night premier event. Ticket sales for opening night are $150. Tickets for every other day are $35 and can be purchased online: https://shorturl.at/hijt0.

The exclusive VIP red-carpet opening night event will feature the who’s who of Palm Beach County along with trendsetters, influencers and two special celebrity guests who will be announced shortly.

More information about the show is available online: https://www.artpalmbeach.com/.

