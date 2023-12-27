Armed Robbery Reported Outside Astoria’s Mount Sinai Queens Hospital

United States

An image from Crime Stoppers Hotline surveillance cameras of the scene of the crime. (Photo: Crime stoppers NYPD)

NEW YORK – An armed robbery took place last week in Astoria, near Mount Sinai Queens hospital, on 30th Avenue, as reported by the NYPD. The Crime Stoppers Hotline released footage from surveillance cameras, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.

According to the police report, the victim was a 32-year-old man who was in the area in the early hours of December 16. As he reported, while he was at the intersection of Crescent Street and 30th Avenue at 2:15 in the morning, two unknown individuals approached him, with one of them pulling out a weapon and forcibly taking his mobile phone.

Subsequently, the two perpetrators boarded a motorcycle parked nearby and fled the scene, heading northbound on Crescent Street toward the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE).

The police were immediately notified, with officers from the 114th Police Precinct documenting the incident and initiating a search for the perpetrators. However, as of now, there have been no substantial results in locating them.

The NYPD urges anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the perpetrators to provide information via the telephone line 1-800-577-TIPS, emphasizing that the information provided will remain anonymous and confidential.

According to official data from the 114th Police Precinct, as of December 24, there had been 275 recorded robberies in their jurisdictions, which was 12 more than the same period in 2022, marking an increase of 4.6%.

It is worth noting that on December 6, another violent incident was recorded in Astoria, this time at the Ditmars Boulevard train station, when an unknown man had injured an MTA employee’s face. This incident, which did not result in a robbery or theft, occurred at 12:15 in the afternoon, with the perpetrator fleeing in an unknown direction.