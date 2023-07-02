x

July 2, 2023

Ark of the World Priest in Child Sex Abuse Case Gets Conditional Release

July 2, 2023
By The National Herald
'Kivotos tou Kosmou'
'Kivotos tou Kosmou'. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/TATIANA BOLARI)

ATHENS – Antonios Papanikoalou, the priest who operated the Kivotos tou Kosmou (Ark of the World) children’s foundation and is accused of physical and sexual abuse was let out of his pre-trial detention on conditions aimed at preventing him from fleeing.

He was banned from leaving the country, must appear once a month at his local police station and pay a bond of 10,000 euros ($10,911) after reportedly telling an investigating magistrate he denied allegations from a 19-year-old of indecent assault whom he was also to have said had ulterior motives to accuse him.

Defense lawyers for the priest presented a video that, according to the defendant, said that on the day of the alleged abuse that the teen and the priest were in different places. The priest’s wife, Stamatia Georganti, testified in his defense.

The priest also said that a 15-year-old who has also claimed he was indecently assaulted by him has changed his testimony, the defendant trying to disprove all the allegations against him.

That’s despite a report in April from the Greek Ombudsman that the charity used physical violence, isolation and forced labor and denied children visits with their families, no explanation why the families allowed that.

“The standing and public affirmation surrounding its public image had effectively placed Kivotos tou Kosmou beyond the criticism and scrutiny of the state’s competent authorities,” said the report.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

