x

September 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Arts

Aristophanes’ The Birds Available in Interactive App, Tops Charts on Apple

September 28, 2022
By The National Herald
The Birds Aristophanes 1 app
Birigogo.gr introduces youngsters to The Birds by Aristophanes in a new, original, interactive educational format. Photo: Birigogo.gr/ illustration by Philippos Photiadis

ATHENS – The Birds, the new interactive educational app for kids, which brings Aristophanes’ The Birds to your mobile or tablet, topped the Greek charts in Apple’s App Store, just within two days of its official announcement.

Birigogo.gr introduces youngsters to The Birds by Aristophanes in a new, original, interactive educational format with concept, direction, and narration by Diamantis Karanastasis, music composition and sound design by Stavros Gasparatos, and art illustration by Philippos Photiadis. The interactive educational applications are supported by the Greek Ministry of Culture and the Karolos Koun Greek Art Theatre.

Two Athenian friends, Pisthetaerus and Euelpides, dream of living in a place where peace, joy and tranquility will prevail. They will meet the bird Hoopoe, who was once the King Tereus of Thrace, until the gods of Olympus transformed him. Pisthetaerus will devise a plan to found a new city, the city of birds in the ether, in the space between the world of men and the world of the gods!

Birigogo.gr introduces youngsters to The Birds by Aristophanes in a new, original, interactive educational format. Photo: Birigogo.gr/ illustration by Philippos Photiadis

Will they manage to build their own Etherland? Will they find the help they need or will they meet resistance? Will the other birds show the same enthusiasm? Will the gods have a say in this? Is it easy to dream up something entirely new? How easy is it, after all, to build your own Utopia?

Aristophanes’ Birds is the first educational app by Birigogo.gr in the series of ancient Greek myths and dramas created by the platform under the auspices of the Greek Art Theatre and the support of the Greek Ministry of Culture.

The aim of Birigogo is:

-To introduce children to the Ancient Greek poets.

-The familiarization of children with Mythology and Greek History, through audiovisual material and simple interactions.

-Introduction of children, through technology, to the stakes, ethics, myths, language and values that the ancient poets negotiate, record and manage creatively in their work.

The Birds, the new interactive educational app for kids, which brings Aristophanes’ The Birds to your mobile or tablet, topped the Greek charts in Apple’s App Store. (Photo: Birigogo.gr

-The interactive, enjoyable and creative approach to the myths and texts that have shaped world drama and form the basis of our cultural heritage.

More information is available online: www.birigogo.gr.

The conception and creation of the applications belong to Diamantis Karanastasis (www.diamantiskaranastasis.com and www.dacos.gr) who directs, writes, and produces the new interactive applications and also voices the Greek narration of the texts. It is an idea whose implementation is the result of a multi-year effort.

Diamantis Karanastasis. Photo: Courtesy of Diamantis Karanastasis

Diamantis Karanastasis is an actor and director. A graduate of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering at the Polytechnic, he has been working in theatre, television and cinema since 1998. He has produced many theatrical productions. His voice has graced over 7500 TV and radio commercials, as well as many documentaries, TV shows and selected children’s animation studio movies (Madagascar franchise, Ice Age franchise, Star Wars Clone Wars, etc.). With his own post-production studio DACOS, he has undertaken hundreds of audio-visual productions. He also directed the award-winning feature film AIMA (production, script, direction – editing – post production).

RELATED

Arts
TV Ηit “Peaky Blinders” Expands Story through Dance Show

LONDON — Steven Knight looks astounded, almost lost for words.

Arts
Kim Kardashian Culls Dolce&Gabbana Archives for Milan Show
Arts
Dave Caulkin, Associated Press Photographer, Dies at 77

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings