‘Ariel’ Weather Front Brings Heavy Rain, Strong Winds until Thursday

ATHENS – The ‘Ariel’ weather front caused by a low-pressure system moving slowly eastwards from Sicily is heading east-northeast and is forecast to cause severe weather conditions, with heavy rain accompanied by hail on the mainland and a high frequency of lightning in coastal areas while winds are expected to reach 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Authorities have issued warnings to the public to avoid unnecessary movement, ensure that drains are free, and call 112 in the case of an emergency. If evacuation is necessary, residents will be alerted by text messages through that number.

The severe weather front is expected to last until the evening hours of Thursday (01-12-2022).