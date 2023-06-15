x

June 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

United States

Ariana (Kampanelas) Sutton Passed Away

June 15, 2023
By The National Herald
ΚΑΜΠΑΝΕΛΑ-1
Ariana (Kampanelas) Sutton. (Photo: FARLEY FUNERAL HOME)

NORTON, MA – Ariana (Kampanelas) Sutton, 36, a resident of Norton, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 31. She was the wife of Tyler Sutton, Daughter of Charles H. and Paris P. (Chaloge) Kampanelas of Easton, MA. Born in Stoughton and raised in Easton, Ariana was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Class of 2005. She continued her education at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, PA where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Education; Class of 2009.

Ariana, along with her sister, co-owned Starline Academy for the Performing Arts in Stoughton for the past eight years after working there for five years prior. She was a member of the Greater Brockton Dance Teacher’s Association and former member of the Impact Dance Company in Boston. Ariana thrived at inspiring children with the joys of dance and was an avid animal lover. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her daughter Melody.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ariana is survived by her children, Melody Ki and newborn twins, Everly Irene and Rowan Stephen Sutton. She is the granddaughter of Socrates J. Chaloge, the sister of Rayna A. Flaherty and her husband Daniel of Walpole, and aunt of Colin and Jocelyn Flaherty. She is the daughter-in-law of Christine S. Sutton of Easton and the late Stephen W. Sutton. She is also the sister-in-law of Kiley Sutton, as well as Jason and his wife Catherine Sutton. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, students, and a beautiful close circle of friends since childhood, who all loved and adored Ariana.

The funeral Service was held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton, MA on June 6. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ariana‘s memory may be made via GoFundMe.

 

RELATED

United States
Hellenic Lawyers Association Honors Judge Helen Voutsinas & Members of Judiciary

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Lawyers Association (HLA) honored members of the judiciary and Judge Helen Voutsinas, Associate Justice of the New York State Appellate Division, Second Department, at its Annual Judiciary Night on June 13 at Kyma Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

Associations
Ioannis Kapodistrias Island Park AHEPA Chapter 458 Welcomes District 6 Governor
United States
Graduation Day for the Class of 2023 at St. Demetrios School in Astoria

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.