Ariana (Kampanelas) Sutton Passed Away

NORTON, MA – Ariana (Kampanelas) Sutton, 36, a resident of Norton, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 31. She was the wife of Tyler Sutton, Daughter of Charles H. and Paris P. (Chaloge) Kampanelas of Easton, MA. Born in Stoughton and raised in Easton, Ariana was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Class of 2005. She continued her education at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, PA where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Education; Class of 2009.

Ariana, along with her sister, co-owned Starline Academy for the Performing Arts in Stoughton for the past eight years after working there for five years prior. She was a member of the Greater Brockton Dance Teacher’s Association and former member of the Impact Dance Company in Boston. Ariana thrived at inspiring children with the joys of dance and was an avid animal lover. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her daughter Melody.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ariana is survived by her children, Melody Ki and newborn twins, Everly Irene and Rowan Stephen Sutton. She is the granddaughter of Socrates J. Chaloge, the sister of Rayna A. Flaherty and her husband Daniel of Walpole, and aunt of Colin and Jocelyn Flaherty. She is the daughter-in-law of Christine S. Sutton of Easton and the late Stephen W. Sutton. She is also the sister-in-law of Kiley Sutton, as well as Jason and his wife Catherine Sutton. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, students, and a beautiful close circle of friends since childhood, who all loved and adored Ariana.

The funeral Service was held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton, MA on June 6. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ariana‘s memory may be made via GoFundMe.