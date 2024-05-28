Aria Hotels to Construct eVTOL Vertiports in Greece

General News

Aria Hotels, the Greek-born hospitality subsidiary of Libra Group, will build and operate four vertiports to support the uptake of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Greece. Photo: Courtesy of Aria Hotels

ATHENS – Aria Hotels, the Greek-born hospitality subsidiary of Libra Group, will build and operate four vertiports to support the uptake of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Greece. With strategic locations, including the capital city of Athens, the South mainland, and the Aegean islands, the vertiports will enhance regional connectivity and promote ecotourism. This is the first construction of its kind and is part of a 50 million euro investment by Aria Hotels to advance the uptake of eVTOLs and the future of Greece’s sustainable economy.

A boutique hospitality group with approximately 70 properties across Greece known for curating authentic Greek experiences, in 2022, Aria Hotels is one of the first hospitality companies in the world, and the first in Greece, to directly lease the highly innovative eVTOL aircraft. Developed by BETA Technologies, Aria has leased 10 all-electric ALIA eVTOLs through an agreement with LCI, an aerospace subsidiary of Libra Group and a leading aircraft lessor.

The new vertiports will include electric charging stations and relaxation areas for customers, requiring minimal space and environmental impact as compared to infrastructure for traditional aircraft. The eVTOLs are net carbon-zero and designed to carry five passengers and a pilot or 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms) of payload. With a maximum range of 250 nautical miles and the ability to recharge in under an hour, these aircraft are ideal for transporting tourists from Greece’s mainland to its islands and everywhere in between.

The eVTOL aircraft represent the future of urban air mobility with several key benefits:

Environmental Sustainability: eVTOLs produce zero emissions during flight, reducing air pollution and supporting global efforts to combat climate change.

Reduced Noise Pollution: Unlike traditional helicopters, eVTOLs operate more quietly, minimizing noise pollution in urban and rural areas.

Operational Efficiency: eVTOLs offer faster travel times by bypassing traditional traffic congestion, providing a quicker alternative for short to medium-distance travel.

Economic Impact: The development and operation of eVTOL infrastructure create new jobs and stimulate economic growth in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Support for Local Communities: The increased accessibility and connectivity provided by eVTOLs can boost local economies by bringing more visitors to small and remote communities, supporting local businesses, and preserving cultural heritage.

Aria Hotels will oversee the operation of the vertiports and manage the 10 eVTOLs to provide efficient and eco-friendly travel options for tourists and locals alike.

Makis Pantazatos, CEO of Aria Hotels, said: “Enhancing connectivity and offering unique travel experiences will attract more visitors; Aria is proud to boost tourism and create jobs across Greece while promoting sustainability– our ethos as a Libra Group company.”

He continued: “With the construction of this vital infrastructure, we are proud to make the first of its kind investments to allow Greece to benefit from new technologies supporting ecotourism. This investment also furthers Aria’s driving mission to help more travelers experience authentic Greece’s culture, history, and unparalleled and diverse beauty.”

Manos Kouligkas, CEO of Libra Group, said, “Libra Group has long had a presence in Greece, and we are committed to supporting its long-term growth, including through strategic investments that reflect the country’s unlimited potential.”

He continued: “Through the innovative work of Aria Hotels, in partnership with our aerospace subsidiary and leading global aviation lessor LCI, we will support sustainable tourism and the economic growth of Greece and the Greater Eastern Mediterranean region in hospitality, aerospace, renewable energy, and beyond.”

About Aria Hotels

Aria Hotels, the Greek-owned subsidiary of Libra Group, offers a number of boutique hotels and independent residences in unique destinations of natural beauty throughout Greece. The Aria Hotels portfolio includes hotels in Athens, Crete, Cyclades, Sporades, Epirus, Evia, Peloponnese, Dodecanese and Ionian Islands. All sites have been selected for their architectural value and their contribution to the preservation of local heritage. High-quality service is at the core of the experience offered by Aria Hotels, attracting even the most discerning travelers.

About Libra Group

Libra Group is a privately-owned, global business group encompassing 20 businesses predominately focused on aerospace, renewable energy, maritime, real estate, hospitality, and diversified investments. With assets and operations in nearly 60 countries, the Group applies the strength of its global network and capabilities to deliver cross-sector insights and growth at scale. For more information, visit www.libra.com.