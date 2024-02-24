Ari Raptis, Founder and CEO of Talaria Transportation, on Safe Logistics

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American Ari Raptis, Founder and CEO of Talaria Transportation, was featured in an interview in Authority Magazine (AM) sharing his insights into secure logistics.

Raptis has “over 15 years in logistics and business management leading the company with a wide range of real-world experience,” AM reported, adding that he “is regarded as one of the industries leading voices for reliable and safe logistics in the cannabis industry.”

When asked about his background, Raptis told AM: “I was born and raised in Philadelphia and developed an interest in entrepreneurship early on. Even as a young kid, I wanted to follow my father’s footsteps and own a business. I had a typical childhood with lots of fun and play, but I also had a serious, business-minded side, as evidenced by my early business ventures. For example, I ran a pencil sharpening business in elementary school that made me just enough money to buy chocolate milk for my class. That was one of many business ventures I took on as a kid, and it’s no surprise that I ended up here.”

Of his career, he told AM: “One of the most interesting parts of my career in cannabis so far has been the chance to notice, and then seize, gaps in the market. I started off launching Talaria Transportation with the goal of providing secure logistics for the industry. Quickly into this foray came the realization that the industry is also lacking cash management solutions and ways to deliver necessary cannabis products to patients in legal states. All of these tie together seamlessly and fell into place quicker than I could have imagined because they are so closely tied to one another.”

The three keys to Raptis’ success are a strong work ethic, organization, and adaptability, according to the AM interview.

Of his upcoming projects, Raptis told AM: “We’re working on many things right now. Talaria is rolling out a new distribution platform that will allow us to warehouse and manage products on behalf of brands and dispensaries. MellyGO Home Delivery is also expanding into several new states, which will allow patients to access their plant medicine without having to leave home.”

When asked about a real-world incident and lessons learned, Raptis told AM: “A well-known example of this would be the 2013 Target data breach. Hackers stole 40 million credit and debit records during the holiday season, upending lives and ruining customer trust in the company. Target quickly notified customers and implemented more secure chip-and-pin cards, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they lost a lot of customers because of the incident. The takeaway from that data breach is to never get comfortable with your security. Just because something has worked up until this point without incident doesn’t mean it’s immune from threats. Regular and thorough security audits need to be a non-negotiable part of any logistics company.

“It’s all about tracking, traceability, and ensuring the customer ends up with an unadulterated product,” Raptis told AM. “Utilizing a Supply Chain Integrity and Security (SCIS) system, which is a software program that manages the flow of information in supply chains, can be a helpful tool to keep companies on top of their data every step of the way.”

Follow on Linkedin at @TalariaTransportation.