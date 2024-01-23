x

January 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

Are They Running for the Nomination – Or for a Job in Trump’s Government?

January 23, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Rochester, N.H., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It looks like the sun will be shining on a Donald Trump victory in the Republican primary in New Hampshire this week. I am now wondering if his opponents are chasing their party’s nomination for the presidency – or for a job in a potential Trump administration, preferably the vice presidency.

Doesn’t it surprise you that while Trump attacks his opponents in his familiar way, mocking even their names, insinuating that they are not pure Americans, they treat him… with kid gloves?
Take Nikki Haley, for example, his most serious opponent at the moment, who, by the way, was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley has been limiting herself for months to talking about Trump along the lines of “while I agree with his policies and many of the things he says, nevertheless…”

Doesn’t this indicate that she doesn’t believe she can beat him? Doesn’t it seem like she’s not doing everything she can to avoid bothering him too much, not to anger him?

This mistaken, gutless strategy only changed recently when she raised the issue of his mental health after he repeatedly confused her name with Nancy Pelosi’s.

Is it too little and too late?

Another reason his opponents may have avoided making substantive attacks on him is that they don’t want to provoke the anger of Trump’s fanatic supporters. That’s a possible explanation too.
However, I repeat, how will a candidate distinguish himself from another candidate – I am thinking of the tried-and-true marketing theory about the importance of differentiation – if he/she does not present his/her own proposals and if he/she does not really fight against him?

If he/she does not strongly criticize a political opponent who is an easy target: he served as president for four years, was twice impeached in Congress, is accused of dozens of criminal acts, is running from court to court, has been accused of major scandals, etc., then what kind of opponent will he/she be able to criticize?

And in any case, what reason does someone who disagrees with him on only a few things have to claim the presidency?

Peggy Noonan in her column in the Wall Street Journal this weekend makes one of the most inspired observations about Trump that I have seen: “He got 51% of a modest turnout in a small state, but a win’s a win and a 30-point win is a landslide. Still, part of what we saw in Iowa was Donald Trump’s continual losing battle with himself.”

Don’t his opponents see this? What were they expecting?

RELATED

Editorial
The Need to Create American Political Party Organizations

The process of selecting presidential candidates through primaries is well on its way.

Columnists
Who in the World is Donald Trump Going to Choose as His Running Mate?
Columnists
Backgammon or Chess: Is Greece Losing the ‘Soft Power’ Game?

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Suspect in Killing of 8 People in Suburban Chicago Has Fatally Shot Himself in Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials in Texas, police said late Monday.

ASTORIA – After the successful dinner-dance on January 13, the Greek Cultural Center (GCC) continues the celebration of its 50 years with a series of presentations on Creative Arts Therapies, beginning with A Journey into Music Therapy with Makaria Psiliteli, on Sunday, January 28, 3 PM, at the GCC, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria.

ΒOSTON – Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and its newly-elected president, Dr.

It looks like the sun will be shining on a Donald Trump victory in the Republican primary in New Hampshire this week.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.