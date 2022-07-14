Archons Host Reception at Centennial Clergy-Laity Congress

Church

BOSTON – The Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate hosted a special reception at the Clergy-Laity Congress of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Archbishop Elpidophoros in his remarks said, among other things: “You never say ‘no’. You always say ‘yes.’ Your goodness and generosity shine through like the translucence of the Shrine (of St. Nicholas) that will last for the centuries to come.”

In another instance he said, “the other aspect of the next century is our definition of inclusivity. We must find a way to make it possible for as many people who wish to participate in this historic work of the Order to be able to do so. We have discussed this before, and we will continue that conversation, as we seek new paths to a fuller inclusion of all Members of the Body of Christ.”

The Archbishop honored the National Commander of the Order of St. Andrew, Dr. Anthony Limberakis, Gus Caras, and James Pantelides. He said that, “these three individuals have been steadfast and inspirational leaders within the Order, and we honor them wholeheartedly and with tremendous joy for their many years of selfless and unwavering service.”