x

July 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Church

Archons Host Reception at Centennial Clergy-Laity Congress

July 14, 2022
By Theodore Kalmoukos
IMG_8033-scaled
(Photo by TNH/Chtistodoulos Athanasatos)

BOSTON – The Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate hosted a special reception at the Clergy-Laity Congress of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Archbishop Elpidophoros in his remarks said, among other things: “You never say ‘no’. You always say ‘yes.’ Your goodness and generosity shine through like the translucence of the Shrine (of St. Nicholas) that will last for the centuries to come.”

In another instance he said, “the other aspect of the next century is our definition of inclusivity. We must find a way to make it possible for as many people who wish to participate in this historic work of the Order to be able to do so. We have discussed this before, and we will continue that conversation, as we seek new paths to a fuller inclusion of all Members of the Body of Christ.”

The Archbishop honored the National Commander of the Order of St. Andrew, Dr. Anthony Limberakis, Gus Caras, and James Pantelides. He said that, “these three individuals have been steadfast and inspirational leaders within the Order, and we honor them wholeheartedly and with tremendous joy for their many years of selfless and unwavering service.”

RELATED

Church
HCHC Greek Orthodox School of Theology at the Clergy Laity Congress

BOSTON – Hellenic College, Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, as well as the Maliotis Cultural Center were represented at the 46th Clergy Laity Congress of the Archdiocese by President George Cantonis, the Executive Director of the Maliotis Center, and their associates.

Church
Vespers of the Consecration at St. Nicholas Church at WTC
Church
Assembly of Orthodox Canonical Bishops of America Replies to Archbishop Elpidophoros

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Adoptees to Meet in Historic First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion

FRANKLIN, TN – History will be in the making as Greek-born adoptees converge upon Nashville, TN for the First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion, August 4-6.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings