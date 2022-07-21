x

July 21, 2022

Archon Michael Psaros to Receive Nicholas J. Bouras Award

July 21, 2022
By The National Herald
ΨΑΡΟΣ-ΕΠΑΓΓΕΛΜΑΤΙΚΗ
Βusinessman and philanthropist Michael Psaros. (Photo: Courtesy of Michael Psaros)

NEW YORK – With the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, is delighted to announce that Michael G. Psaros, Archon Ostiarios, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Nicholas J. Bouras Award for Extraordinary Archon Stewardship. The Award will be presented on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Bouras Award Dinner during the Order’s annual Archon Weekend, at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City.

Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, National Commander of the Order, said, “With superlative dedication and energy, Archon Psaros has provided a premier example of what it truly means to give one’s time, talent and resources in support of the Mother Church of Constantinople and the Orthodox Christian Church throughout the United States. The breadth and depth of Archon Psaros’ activities in service of the mission of the Order of Saint Andrew is truly remarkable; the National Council has most fittingly recognized his magnificent work by designating him to be the recipient of this prestigious Award, in recognition of the extraordinary service exemplified by the late Archon National Vice Commander Nicholas J. Bouras of blessed memory.”

Archon Psaros has played a pivotal role in the completion of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, the only house of worship at Ground Zero in New York City (www.stnicholaswtc.org). Archon Psaros serves as Vice Chairman of the Friends of St. Nicholas, where he is contributing abundantly of his time and financial resources to the project. Archon Psaros stated, “The National Shrine is our American Parthenon, the most visible symbol of Hellenism in the United States. For our Orthodox Faithful, the National Shrine is our American Hagia Sophia of Constantinople – the daughter of our Mother Church.”

The Psaros Family, in the presence of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the occasion of his Apostolic Trip in October 2021, made a $3.1 million gift in October 2021 to Georgetown University, to establish the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Endowed Orthodox Chaplaincy, Endowed by the Michael Psaros Family. This was the first fully endowed chaplain’s position in Georgetown University’s Campus Ministry program. Archon Psaros and his wife, Robin, also made a $250,000 gift to the university in 2019 to the sacred space at Copley Crypt where Orthodox Christian vespers, liturgies and Catholic Masses are held. This gift funded Orthodox icons and iconostasis.

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew also visited and blessed “Evyenia’s House of Hope” in Weirton, West Virginia, and was then hosted by the Psaros Family at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, also in Weirton. Archon Psaros explained: “I donated my grandmother’s house, that I bought after she fell asleep in the Lord, to the Weirton Christian Center.” Since 2015, “Evyenia’s House of Hope” has become a place for families to repair their lives. Under the umbrella of the Weirton Christian Center, the House is now a place for supervised visitations for children and the parents from whom they are separated. During the reception at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, in the presence of His All-Holiness, the Psaros Family announced it was creating a $3 million endowment, in the name of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, to endow the salary of the parish priest.

Michael Psaros of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Weirton, WV, The Church of Our Savior in Rye, NY, and The Dormition of the Virgin Mary in Southampton, NY was invested as Archon in 2014 and conferred with the offikion Ostiarios. He currently serves on the Order’s National Council.

Archon Psaros previously served as the Treasurer of the Holy Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America where he led a successful financial, administrative, and organizational restructuring, and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Archdiocesan Council. He is also a founding member of FAITH: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism; and serves on the Board of Trustees of The Leadership 100 Advancing Hellenism and Orthodoxy in America, the Executive Board of The Hellenic Initiative, and is a member of AHEPA. Archon Psaros also serves in the leadership of The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation (www.bartholomew.foundation).

Archon Psaros serves on the Board of Directors of Georgetown University. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of Advisors of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Archon Psaros and his spouse created “The Michael and Robin Psaros Endowed Chair in Business Administration” at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business in 2013.

Archon Psaros and his Family created the Georgetown University Center for Financial Markets and Policy in 2022 (https://finpolicy.georgetown.edu/) in connection with a significant act of philanthropy. The Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy (the “Psaros Center”) provides unbiased, non-partisan, objective expertise to guide policy and practice by leveraging the combination of the strength of Georgetown’s University’s McDonough School of Business, its distinguished faculty, its leadership in finance, public policy, and standing in Washington, D.C. The Psaros Center convenes leaders across private sector, the global capital markets, legislators, and regulators to solve problems for the common good.

Michael Psaros is a Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of KPS Capital Partners, LP (www.kpsfund.com), a leading global private equity firm with $13.4 billion of assets under management. KPS’ portfolio companies have aggregate global revenues of approximately $20 billion and operate over 233 manufacturing facilities in 27 countries.

The National Council of the Order of Saint Andrew unanimously voted in 2010 to establish the Nicholas J. Bouras Award. The Award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary and incomparable stewardship to the Order, empowering Archons to vigorously pursue securing religious freedom for the Mother Church of Constantinople.

The Award is named after the late National Vice Commander Nicholas J. Bouras, Archon Depoutatos, who demonstrated remarkable leadership as a faithful son of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and exemplary steward of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Churchman, World War II hero, devoted husband of his beloved late wife Anna, Philanthropist, sincere Christian, Archon par excellence and Industrialist are terms that have all described the life of Nicholas J. Bouras.

Past recipients of the Award have included George D. Behrakis (2011), James C. Fountas and John Halecky, Jr. (2012), Stephen J. Yallourakis, M.D., D.D.S. (2013), Christopher Stratakis, Esq. (2014), the Hon. Nicholas Tsoucalas (2015), Theofanis V. Economidi

