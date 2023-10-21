Archon George Marcus Honored with the Nicholas J. Bouras Award

General News

NEW YORK – With the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, honored George M. Marcus, Archon Exarchos, with the 2023 Nicholas J. Bouras Award for Extraordinary Archon Stewardship. The Award was presented on October 20 at the Bouras Award Dinner during the Order’s annual Archon Weekend at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, National Commander of the Order, gave the welcoming remarks at the event and said: “Virtually everywhere the Greek Orthodox Church in America is, there is Archon George M. Marcus. He is involved in an extraordinary range of foundations, organizations, and institutions in the Church and Greek community. Throughout his distinguished life of service, he has shown what it means to be an Archon, a true son of our Holy Mother Church in Constantinople.”

His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, who was celebrating his name day, gave the invocation noting that “we gather tonight to celebrate the life of Nicholas J. Bouras and his extraordinary example of stewardship and love for our beloved Archdiocese and Mother Church, just as Nicholas inspired so many through his life, his legacy lives on though this award that recognizes others and their service and stewardship to the Church.”

Archon Archiophylax George E. Safiol, chairman of the event, spoke about Bouras and his ‘philanthropia’, ‘philotimo’, and ‘philoxenia’, working with him on several committees and sharing memories of the effort to fix the roads at St. Basil Academy in Garrison, NY. “If you knew him, you had to love him,” Safiol said of Bouras.

The Honorable B. Theodore Bozonelis, Archon Ekdikos, National Vice Commander, and Trustee of the Nicholas J. and Anna K. Bouras Foundation, gave the toast in honor of George Marcus: “Committed to our faith, to our Hellenic heritage, to family, to service and to defining philanthropy, he is a most worthy recipient of the Nicholas J. Bouras Award. George exemplifies all the attributes of our beloved Vice Commander Nicholas J. Bouras as best described by His All-Holiness and each year that I have been at the Bouras Award I have repeated this- ‘he was righteous in his ways, generous in his heart, faithful in his soul, and noble in his spirit,’ all those personal attributes and Nick’s principles of exemplary Archon stewardship of our beloved Ecumenical Patriarchate and Archdiocese that shows us what it means to be a recipient of this award and that is George M. Marcus.”

Judge Bozonelis concluded the toast with everyone raising a glass to Marcus and proclaiming: “AXIOS!”

Dr. Kenneth Frangadakis, Archon Ostiarios, wished Metropolitan Gerasimos all the best for his name day, and then introduced his friend George Marcus to receive the Bouras Award sharing biographical details from Marcus’ life, how he immigrated at age 4 with his family to the United States and settled in San Francisco where his devout mother Maria insisted that he attend Sunday School. Dr. Frangadakis and Marcus met at Holy Trinity Church in San Francisco when both were 12 years old, reconnecting later to become best friends and business partners.

Metropolitan Gerasimos noted that Marcus’ mother taught him to respect and love the Church and another woman in his life, his beloved wife Judy, who did not attend the event, “a kind soul that made George complete and what was missing from his own character he did receive from her.”

“I cannot think of any finer candidate,” His Eminence said of the honoree, “knowing him all these years that I have been on the West Coast I can personally attest of his exemplary support to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, to the Archdiocese, to the Metropolis… and many other institutions… he truly cares about the future of our church and the perpetuation of our faith and heritage for the future generations, he’s a man of his word, you can take his word to the bank.”

His Eminence continued: “He truly cares about our Church on all levels and he invests his time, his talent and his treasure to ensure that we continue to grow and thrive as a faith in the next century and beyond… this evening you and I are witnessing a very well-deserved honor for this man, George Marcus. He is more than a friend, he is a leader, he is a doer, and he puts his faith into action through his philanthropy. I want to thank you for giving him this honor in the name of Nicholas Bouras… AXIOS!”

Archon George Marcus then gave his remarks, first tearing up the speech he had prepared, to speak directly from his heart. “I’m honored to be selected to receive the 2023 Nicholas Bouras Award,” he said. “My mother would be so incredibly proud, I’m reminded of the memories of her loving kindness, commitment to faith, her values… the Orthodox traditions and practices, the values shaped me to the person I am today and guided me on my journey.”

He then shared a memory of his mother “when I got my first job, I was so excited, and, of course, she looked at me and said “did you go to church last Sunday?’ that was it. She was relentlessly Orthodox… which I, of course, adopted.”

Marcus then spoke about his wife, noting that “I have been so fortunate to have such an extraordinary wife of 58 years, Judy, she is remarkable, she has never missed church on Sunday in 58 years… I’ve been lucky in the light of Aristotle’s notion of a life fulfilled which is spent with friends, family, and service to the community and the church. I would like to thank my fellow Archons for this wonderful honor, especially our leader, Anthony [Limberakis], without you we wouldn’t have this gathering, thank you, thank you so much.”

The past recipients of the Bouras Award who were in attendance were then called to the stage for a commemorative photo. The event continued with dinner and dancing to music by Dean Vali Band.

Among those present were Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, Fr. Alex Karloutsos, C. Dean Metropoulos and his wife Marianne, George D. Behrakis and his wife Margo, Michael Psaros, Dennis Mehiel, John Catsimatidis and his wife Margo, Andy Manatos and his wife Tina, Mike Manatos, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Dr. Panos Stavrianidis, Dr. George Liakeas and his wife Nicole Contos, George Horiates, and George Zapantis.

Archon Marcus’ wide range of commitments to the Church and the Hellenic community include memberships on the Board of Directors at the Modern Greek Studies Foundation, the Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco, International Orthodox Christian Charities, and Elios Society of Northern California. He is committed to Leadership 100.

Archon Marcus also founded and serves as the Chairman of the National Hellenic Society, which brings together distinguished Greek Americans on a national level to preserve their heritage. He also spearheaded efforts to rebuild the Church of Panagia of Pera, the Cathedral Church of His All-Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch as Archbishop of Constantinople, New Rome. In 1978, a catastrophic fire broke out in this historic church, severely damaging the building. Since then, there was no renovation or restoration work, until Archon Marcus donated $500,000 for the renovation of the church, which was originally built in 1804.

Archon George M. Marcus is a Trustee Emeritus of California State University and a Regent Emeritus of the University of California. In 2018, The George and Judy Marcus Funds for Excellence in the Liberal Arts was established at San Francisco State University, which includes the George and Judy Marcus Awards for Faculty and Student Research. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the Board of Directors of the Presidio Trust.

Born George Mathew Moutsanas in 1941 in Limni, Evia, Greece on the island of Euboea, he emigrated to the United States in 1945. He graduated as George M. Marcus from San Francisco State University with a B.A. degree in Economics, was honored as Alumnus of the Millennium in 1999 and received an honorary doctorate in 2011. He made his mark in business, founding G.M. Marcus & Company that evolved into Marcus & Millichap Company, where he still serves as Chairman. Archon Marcus is the majority owner of two renowned Greek restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area; Kokkari in San Francisco and Evvia in Palo Alto. In 2014 Mr. Marcus participated in the White House Greek Independence Day celebration, where the authentic cuisine of his restaurants was served, both President Obama and Vice President Biden were in attendance.

George M. Marcus was invested as an Archon on February 24, 1991, and conferred with the offikion Exarchos. He is a fulfilled FOUNDER of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation.

The National Council of the Order of Saint Andrew unanimously voted in 2010 to establish the Nicholas J. Bouras Award. The Award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary and incomparable stewardship to the Order, empowering Archons to vigorously pursue securing religious freedom for the Mother Church of Constantinople.

The Award is named after the late National Vice Commander Nicholas J. Bouras, Archon Depoutatos, who demonstrated remarkable leadership as a faithful son of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and exemplary steward of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Churchman, World War II hero, devoted husband of his beloved late wife Anna, Philanthropist, sincere Christian, Archon par excellence and Industrialist are terms that have all described the life of Nicholas J. Bouras.

Past recipients of the Award have included George D. Behrakis (2011), James C. Fountas and John Halecky, Jr. (2012), Stephen J. Yallourakis, M.D., D.D.S. (2013), Christopher Stratakis, Esq. (2014), the Hon. Nicholas Tsoucalas (2015), Theofanis V. Economidis (2016), John A. Catsimatidis (2017), George E. Safiol (2018), John S. Zavitsanos (2019), and Michael G. Psaros (2022).