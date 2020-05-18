AHEPA Sunday Tribute in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The Order of AHEPA and the Greek Orthodox Church of America have been the twin towers of Hellenism, an inseparable relationship since 1922, when AHEPA was founded in Atlanta, Georgia, by Greek American Pioneers. The two joined together in a very impressive community tribute on AHEPA Sunday in Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle.

His Eminence, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America proclaimed May 17, 2020 as AHEPA Sunday with his impressive Encyclical to the AHEPA Family which Father Nicholas Anctil read and will be on display in recognition of this day. The names of all Chapter members, who are no longer with us, were then memorialized by Fr. Anctil. Chapter President Harry Fotiadis reminded the audience tuning in online that these are difficult times with high degrees of uncertainty across all aspects of life in our nation. Like many organizations, the Chapter’s business meetings and planned events are now exclusively virtual.

President Fotiadis, also stated, like the chapter has done in prior years, The New Rochelle, James Plevritis - Joseph C. Keane, Brothers of the Evzone, New Rochelle Chapter # 405 will again stand tall, but this year from inside their homes with their families, observing Fr. Nicholas Anctil’s streamed voice, paying tribute to all those who are no longer with us but who have left their mark on our Nation, our Community and in our Chapter. We remember them fondly.