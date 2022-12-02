x

Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis Appointed Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain

December 2, 2022
By The National Herald
ΝΗΦΩΝ-2
The newly appointed chancellor of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain Archimandrite Nephon with Archbishop Nikitas. Photo Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain

LONDON – His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain appointed Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis as Chancellor of the Archdiocese. In his letter to the clergy and laity of the Archdiocese Archbishop Nikitas wrote among other things that, “Fr. Nephon has been serving the Central Administration of our Archdiocese over these past years, primarily as the Director of my personal Office, as well as celebrating Divine Services at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater, London. He has been very active, and I am confident that he will serve our communities with the same vigor and passion for which he has become well known. I would kindly ask that you please contact Fr. Nephon directly, moving forward, for all matters related to the pastoral and administrative aspects of your parishes.”

Fr. Nephon Tsimalis was born Nikolaos H. Tsimalis in Chicago, Illinois on June 7, 1984, to the Haralampos and Triantafyllia Tsimalis. He graduated Hellenic College with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies (2006), Holy Greek Orthodox School of Theology with a Master of Divinity (May 2008), and Boston University with a Master of Theology in Pastoral Psychology focusing on Personality, Culture, and Religion. On July 1, 2008, he began working at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Turkey as a member of its English Office’s Staff. On November 29, 2008 with the blessing of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch and by the decision of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate he was ordained to the Holy Diaconate by Metropolitan Nikitas.

During his ministry at the Ecumenical Patriarchate he served successfully various Synodal Committees and in various capacities within the Patriarchal Court. During this time, he travelled to numerous countries as a member of official delegations and he also organized many high-level visits of civil and religious authorities from various countries to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He served on many organizational Committees for International, Inter-Christian, and Inter-religious Conferences, all focused on cultivating mutual respect, mutual understanding, and peaceful existence among people of diverse ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds. He also established numerous scholarship programs, operational and technological grant programs, and other charitable endeavors, strengthening the efficient function Ecumenical Patriarchate. Since his appointment in 2017 by the Ecumenical Patriarch he serves as a Commissioner of the World Council of Churches’ Commission on World Mission and Evangelism. On October 25, 2019, he was appointed by the Ecumenical Patriarch to assist the needs of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain. On November 24, 2019, he was ordained to the Holy Priesthood and elevated to the rank of Archimandrite by Archbishop Nikitas in his beloved home parish of SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Merrillville, Indiana. Since then, Fr. Nephon Tsimalis has served as the Director of the Office of the Archbishop and as co-pastor at the historic Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater, London.

