Archimandrite Fr. Vasileios Drossos, Senior Advisor of Archbishop Elpidophoros, Resigns

Church

BOSTON – A senior advisor of Archbishop Elpidophoros, Archimandrite Fr. Vasileios Drossos, has resigned from the Archdiocese of America. He officially departed on Friday, December 15, 2023, returning to Greece. The Archbishop confirmed Fr. Drossos’ departure himself a few days ago during a luncheon with the department heads and staff of the Archdiocese. He instructed his chancellor, Archimandrite Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, to ensure that Fr. Drossos’ apartment within the Archdiocese is cleared for future guests.

It is emphasized that Chancellor Papazafiropoulos had undertaken the arrangements for conveying the necessary documents to the relevant U.S. officials regarding the acquisition of permanent residence and the issuance of a Green Card for Fr. Drossos.

Fr. Drossos, was residing on the fifth floor, while Archbishop Elpidophoros resides on the sixth floor of the Archdiocese.

Attempts by The National Herald to contact Drossos through phone calls to his numbers in Athens, both his landline and mobile, were unsuccessful. Additionally, he did not respond to our email message at the time of the completion of this article.

Fr. Drossos took care of the arrangements for the daily meals of Archbishop Elpidophoros and the Archdiocesan court, consisting of twenty or more individuals. These people work within the Archdiocese, and their meals, sourced from a nearby Greek restaurant, are paid by the Archdiocese. For many years there had been a chef on staff at the Archdiocese, Mr. Kyriakos, who was there since the days of the late Archbishop Iakovos, but he was not replaced after his retirement.

Fr. Drossos was brought to the Archdiocese by Archbishop Elpidophoros from Athens on the day of the latter’s enthronement in June 2019. Information from inside the Archdiocese suggests that their relationship went through turbulent times over the years. Two years ago, a violent incident reportedly occurred where Archimandrite Drossos physically assaulted the then-deacon and current Archimandrite Fr. Spyridon, whom the Archbishop had brought to New York as part of his entourage from Chalke in Constantinople.

The situation reached an impasse about three weeks ago when an altercation occurred between Fr. Drossos and a high-ranking official of a Church organization, witnessed by Archdiocesan staff. Information from the Phanar indicates that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew had requested many times that Archbishop Elpidophoros remove Fr. Drossos from the Archdiocese, however, Elpidophoros refused, displaying disobedience to the Patriarch. A number of years ago, Fr. Drossos had worked at the Ecumenical Patriarchate for a period and was transferred to a church in Athens after the intervention of the late Metropolitan Joachim of Chalcedon.