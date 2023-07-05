x

July 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Church

Archiepiscopal Encyclical on the Fourth of July

July 5, 2023
By The National Herald
transfiguration-of-christ-corona-img-5166_19_383889_type13265-1
FILE - Archbishop Elpidophoros officiating during the Holy Transfiguration Feast in New York. (Photo TNH/Archive – Zafiris Haitidis)

NEW YORK – Archbishop Elpidophoros issued the following Encyclical on the theme of the Fourth of July:

“… and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. (II Corinthians 3:17). The Fourth of July is a National Holiday for all Americans, no matter how or when their ancestors came to this land. Whether millennia ago, across the Bering Straits, or in ships of conquest, or ships of slavery, or even just a few weeks ago after a dangerous and arduous trek. The fact is that we are all Americans – worthy of our fellow citizens’ esteem and respect. In a time when our political discourse has deteriorated, and we hear more and more hateful rhetoric, it seems good and just to remember that this is ‘the Land of the Free.’ And such freedom comes as a gift, and as a responsibility.

The Apostle Paul reminds us that our ultimate freedom is of God, and of the interior freedom that consciousness of the Spirit imbues within the human person. The basis of that freedom is love; for to love is to liberate your heart, soul, and mind from the bonds of hatred, prejudice, and envy. Being truly free requires the courage to shoulder the responsibilities of liberty. That is why our country is also called the ‘Home of the brave.”

Not everyone takes up arms to defend our land, but everyone can take up the cause. Freedom is not guaranteed by weapons, no matter how sophisticated. Freedom is the vocation of every citizen, who values the rights and liberties of their fellow citizens. For in our democratic republic, how we treat the least of our brethren will determine the destiny of all.

Therefore, let us celebrate two hundred and forty-seven years of American Independence. We continue to forge a more perfect union, so that all Americans may enjoy the blessings of their life, their liberty, and the pursuit of their happiness. As Orthodox Christians, let us be grateful for the freedoms we enjoy, and in the Spirit of the Lord, commit ourselves to ensure that all our fellow citizens can partake of the goodness of this Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.”

RELATED

Nextgen
Celestyal Appoints Anna Gregori to New Position of VP Brand & Customer Journey

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, continues to invest in - and expand - its senior team with the appointment of Anna Gregori to the new position of Vice President Brand & Customer Journey.

Politics
EPP Submits Amendment for Immediate Release of Beleri
United States
Today in History: July 4, Declaration of Independence Adopted in Philadelphia

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.