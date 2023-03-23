Archdiocese of Canada Seeks Historical Photos for Greek-Canadian Heritage Museum

Church

TORONTO – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada, on behalf of the Greek-Canadian Heritage Museum Planning Committee, is requesting historical photos from the Greek and Cypriot Diaspora across Canada for possible inclusion in the Museum.

The range of themes and subjects of interest is broad and could include: photographic stories of Greek immigrants to Canada; significant religious, cultural, and political holidays and festivities; milestone community events such as the founding of a new parish or anniversary celebrations; and, photos related to Greek life in Canada.

Where possible, please include a written description of photos including: date taken (month/year); location; and, a short description including individuals in photos, as appropriate.

The announcement noted that, “by collecting and sharing relevant photos we will be able to better tell the powerful, unique, and awesome history of the Greek and Cypriot peoples of Canada. In turn, this will allow us to preserve our history and sense of community for our children and grandchildren.”

High quality scanned images can be sent to the Archdiocese for consideration by replying to this email. Alternatively, original/hard copy photos can be mailed to:

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada

1 Patriarch Bartholomew Way

(86 Overlea Boulevard)

Toronto, ON M4H 1C6

ATTENTION: Greek-Canadian Heritage Museum Planning Committee

Please note that all submissions will be reviewed for appropriateness and suitability in the museum – the final decision regarding inclusion will be made by the Planning Committee.

The Archdiocese sincerely thanks all individuals and families who take the time to contribute to this worthwhile initiative.

By sharing photos with the Archdiocese, you agree to them being considered for inclusion in the Museum for public view. Original photos sent through Canada Post will become possession of the Greek-Canadian Heritage Museum.

The announcement also notes: ”You are also invited to answer one or all of the following statement/questions by replying to this email. Please include your full name, age, and city/province of residence. Thank you.”

The questions follow:

Describe a moment in your life where you felt proud to be Greek-Canadian.

What does it mean, in your opinion, to be Greek-Canadian?

What would you like to say to the next generation of Greek-Canadians?