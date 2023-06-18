Archdiocese Announces Launch of New Website on the Charter Revision

Community

FILE - From the visit of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar in August 2022. (Photo: GOARCH)

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (GOA) on June 15 announced the launch of a dedicated website (charter.goarch.org) aimed at providing comprehensive, up-to-date, and accurate information concerning the proposed revision of the Archdiocese’s Charter.

This specialized digital platform was developed at the direction of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. It is an embodiment of the mandate given by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the Holy Eparchial Synod to extend the conversation on the Charter revision to members of the clergy and the laity across the United States.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros said: “The creation of this dedicated website represents a crucial step in our mission to ensure transparency, engagement, and a collective approach to the proposed charter changes. I look forward to the opportunity to share my vision, and I invite all faithful to explore this platform and engage in a dialogue about our Church’s future.”

The new website will host sections titled: “What is a Charter?”; “Why a New Charter?”; and “Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).” Site visitors will also have the opportunity to review videos and written presentations, read canon law papers and past press releases and communiques from both the Ecumenical Patriarchate and GOA, and engage with and be reliably informed about the ongoing process. The “Ask a Question” form, an interactive feature, encourages the faithful to submit their questions, fostering an open dialogue that will be updated and addressed regularly on the website.

Please visit https://charter.goarch.org to learn more about the Charter revision and contribute to this important conversation.

Communiqué of the Holy Eparchial Synod

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over a special meeting of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America which was convened through videoconference for the purpose of considering current matters affecting the life of the Church in America.

At the outset, the Archbishop invited the synodal hierarchs to present their viewpoints and discuss the revision of the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, in light of the recent official statement issued by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on April 5, 2023.

The Archbishop announced to the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod that a webpage dedicated to the Charter will soon be uploaded to the website of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. This webpage will present information on the history of the Charter and include a section specifically geared towards addressing questions that have been raised by the faithful, as well as providing the opportunity for the faithful to make additional inquiries.

Moreover, the Archbishop advised that he will be personally conducting meetings with the clergy of each Metropolis in the coming weeks. These meetings will aim to directly engage with the clergy of the Archdiocese, affording them the opportunity to be directly apprised on all matters related to the revision of the Charter by the Archbishop himself, as their spiritual father. Through this process, members of the clergy will be able to seek clarifications.

The Eparchial Synod then continued to carry on its meeting as follows: