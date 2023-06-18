x

June 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Community

Archdiocese Announces Launch of New Website on the Charter Revision

June 18, 2023
By The National Herald
elp3-1
FILE - From the visit of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar in August 2022. (Photo: GOARCH)

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (GOA) on June 15 announced the launch of a dedicated website (charter.goarch.org) aimed at providing comprehensive, up-to-date, and accurate information concerning the proposed revision of the Archdiocese’s Charter.

This specialized digital platform was developed at the direction of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. It is an embodiment of the mandate given by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the Holy Eparchial Synod to extend the conversation on the Charter revision to members of the clergy and the laity across the United States.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros said: “The creation of this dedicated website represents a crucial step in our mission to ensure transparency, engagement, and a collective approach to the proposed charter changes. I look forward to the opportunity to share my vision, and I invite all faithful to explore this platform and engage in a dialogue about our Church’s future.”

The new website will host sections titled: “What is a Charter?”; “Why a New Charter?”; and “Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).” Site visitors will also have the opportunity to review videos and written presentations, read canon law papers and past press releases and communiques from both the Ecumenical Patriarchate and GOA, and engage with and be reliably informed about the ongoing process. The “Ask a Question” form, an interactive feature, encourages the faithful to submit their questions, fostering an open dialogue that will be updated and addressed regularly on the website.

Please visit https://charter.goarch.org to learn more about the Charter revision and contribute to this important conversation.

Communiqué of the Holy Eparchial Synod

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over a special meeting of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America which was convened through videoconference for the purpose of considering current matters affecting the life of the Church in America.

At the outset, the Archbishop invited the synodal hierarchs to present their viewpoints and discuss the revision of the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, in light of the recent official statement issued by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on April 5, 2023.

The Archbishop announced to the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod that a webpage dedicated to the Charter will soon be uploaded to the website of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. This webpage will present information on the history of the Charter and include a section specifically geared towards addressing questions that have been raised by the faithful, as well as providing the opportunity for the faithful to make additional inquiries.

Moreover, the Archbishop advised that he will be personally conducting meetings with the clergy of each Metropolis in the coming weeks. These meetings will aim to directly engage with the clergy of the Archdiocese, affording them the opportunity to be directly apprised on all matters related to the revision of the Charter by the Archbishop himself, as their spiritual father. Through this process, members of the clergy will be able to seek clarifications.

The Eparchial Synod then continued to carry on its meeting as follows:

  1. A notice of the list of clergy eligible for election to the Office of Metropolitan or Auxiliary Bishop, as approved by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate was received and which is further attached herewith: https://tinyurl.com/5nuhd6jn.
  2. The Archbishop informed the Synod of the incardination of the V. Rev. Archimandrite Fr. Fan Koja and Rev. Deacon Spyridon Green who will support the Albanian Diocese.
  3. An update was provided concerning the developments at Hellenic College Holy Cross School of Theology following the recent resignation of President Mr. George Cantonis and the process set out by the Search Committee tasked with finding a new President.
  4. The Synod was updated by the outgoing Dean of the Holy Cross School of Theology, Rev. Fr. George Parsenios, on the filling of the positions for Director of the Huffington Ecumenical Institute and permanent Professor in the field of Systematic Theology.
  5. Pursuant to the meeting agenda, the Synod considered current correspondence.

RELATED

Politics
Western Queens Elected Officials Stand in Opposition to Far-Right Event in LIC 

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Assembly Members Zohran Mamdani and Jessica González-Rojas, and City Council Members Julie Won and Tiffany Cabán issued the following statement in response to Motif Studios agreeing to host a far-right extremist event on June 17 at Tammany House in Long Island City.

Worldwide
Aberdeen’s Just Greek Brings the Gyros, Mixes Greek, Scottish Dishes
United States
Going On in Greek-American Community

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.