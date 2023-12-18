Archdiocesan Cathedral Choir 47th Annual Christmas Concert Delights the Audience
December 18, 2023
The Archdiocesan Cathedral Choir and Youth Choir, accompanied by the Archdiocesan Cathedral Orchestra and under the direction of Maestro Costas Tsourakis, with Associate Conductor Hilary Baboukis and organist Dawn Helene, presented their 47th Annual Christmas Concert, The Sounds of Christmas, on Dec. 16. Photo: Facebook
NEW YORK – The Archdiocesan Cathedral Choir and Youth Choir, accompanied by the Archdiocesan Cathedral Orchestra and under the direction of Maestro Costas Tsourakis, with Associate Conductor Hilary Baboukis and organist Dawn Helene, presented their 47th Annual Christmas Concert, The Sounds of Christmas, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan on December 16. The wonderful evening featured famous hymns and carols of the season as well as the annual sing-along of Christmas classics. Following the concert, The Flavors of Christmas reception, a festive gathering to celebrate the season’s delights, took place in the Chiotes Family Cathedral Hall.
Among those present for the festive performance were His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios formerly of America, Archdiocesan Cathedral Dean Fr. Chrysostomos Gilbert, Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, and Cathedral Board President Stella Pantelidis.
For those unable to attend in person, a virtual concert version will premiere on December 22 and be available through December 26. More information and tickets available online: https://tinyurl.com/4m8srr8x.
