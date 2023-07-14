Archbishop Sotirios of Canada Spotlights Summer Spiritual Resources

Church

TORONTO – His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios of Canada sent a special message to all parishes, priests, and congregants with some practical spiritual recommendations for the summer months.

Archbishop Sotirios wrote the following:

“Beloved in the Lord, As we conclude another school year and look forward to summer vacations, spending time with family and friends, as well as traveling to our beloved Greece and Cyprus, let us stay close to the Church and nurture the spiritual life.

As our children and grandchildren begin their summer programming, including sports, camp, and even part-time employment, I encourage parents and grandparents to attend Church as a family, to read the Gospel today, and to study the lives of the saints.

For this reason, we are sharing today many new and existing spiritual resources available through the Archdiocese’s website and social media platforms. Spend some time reviewing these resources and downloading them on your phones and tablets so that we keep Christ close to us wherever we are and whatever we are doing this summer.

I wish all the faithful a blessed and safe summer and look forward to seeing as many people as possible at the parish community feast days celebrated over the coming weeks and months.”