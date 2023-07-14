x

July 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

Church

Archbishop Sotirios of Canada Spotlights Summer Spiritual Resources

July 14, 2023
By The National Herald
His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios of Canada, who promised “we will not allow anyone to go hungry.” (Photo by Archdiocese of Canada)
His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios of Canada. (Photo by Archdiocese of Canada)

TORONTO – His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios of Canada sent a special message to all parishes, priests, and congregants with some practical spiritual recommendations for the summer months.

Archbishop Sotirios wrote the following:

“Beloved in the Lord, As we conclude another school year and look forward to summer vacations, spending time with family and friends, as well as traveling to our beloved Greece and Cyprus, let us stay close to the Church and nurture the spiritual life.

As our children and grandchildren begin their summer programming, including sports, camp, and even part-time employment, I encourage parents and grandparents to attend Church as a family, to read the Gospel today, and to study the lives of the saints.

For this reason, we are sharing today many new and existing spiritual resources available through the Archdiocese’s website and social media platforms. Spend some time reviewing these resources and downloading them on your phones and tablets so that we keep Christ close to us wherever we are and whatever we are doing this summer.

I wish all the faithful a blessed and safe summer and look forward to seeing as many people as possible at the parish community feast days celebrated over the coming weeks and months.”

 

RELATED

General News
This Week in History: July 15th to 21st

JULY 15TH:On this day in 1974, the Greek junta sponsored a coup d’etat by Greek army officers in Nicosia seeking to achieve ‘enosis – union’ with Greece.

Worldwide
Hellenic Community of Brussels Satisfied over Agreement to Reconstruct Kestekidion School
Associations
AHI Commemorates 49th Anniversary of the Illegal Turkish Invasion of Cyprus, July 19

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.