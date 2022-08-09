x

August 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 85ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Default Category

Archbishop Received by Ecumenical Patriarch; Announces $350K for Balikli Hospital

August 9, 2022
By The National Herald
elp3
His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros at the Phanar. (Photo: GOARCH)

CONSTANTINOPLE – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrived in Constantinople for the third Centennial Pilgrimage and was received at the Phanar by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

During the meeting, His Eminence informed Patriarch Bartholomew that the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has secured an initial amount of $350,000 toward rebuilding efforts and the relief of those displaced after a fire destroyed parts of the Balikli Greek Hospital four days ago.

“The Hospital is a historic building and a vital institution that today cares for our elderly sisters and brothers residing in the city,” His Eminence said, affirming a statement he issued last week. “Today, I was happy to inform His All-Holiness that our Omogeneia has responded immediately to our call to mitigate material damages:

“The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Leadership 100 Fund has committed $100,000.

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros at the Phanar along with Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris, Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, and Archdeacon Philotheos Tomczewski. (Photo: GOARCH)

“The Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, has committed $100,000, while the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society has committed $50,000.

“In addition, our Church has committed another $100,000 and we expect this amount to increase through fundraising.”

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros at the Phanar. (Photo: GOARCH)

His Eminence will be visiting the Balikli Greek Hospital in the next few days. The hospital, located in the Zeytinburnu district, suffered extensive damage during a devastating fire on August 4.

Panagia Soumela and Honorary Doctorate by the University of the Aegean

On August 14, the Archbishop will journey to the historic Panagia Soumela Monastery to concelebrate the Divine Liturgy on the Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos with His All-Holiness. Located high in the mountains near the city of Trebizond, the monastery has remained the symbol of Pontian Hellenism for 16 centuries.

On September 5, His Eminence will travel to Chios, Greece, where he will be conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of the Aegean.
His Eminence’s public schedule can be accessed at www.goarch.org/news/archbishop/schedule.

RELATED

Default Category
What to Watch in Wis., 3 Other States in Tuesday’s Primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence.

Default Category
Israel and Gaza Militants Exchange Fire after Deadly Strikes
Default Category
British Museum Offers Only to Loan Parthenon Marbles to Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greek-American Cornell Student Rescues Man on Subway Tracks in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Greek-American Cornell University senior Bryce Demopoulos rescued a man who had fallen on the subway tracks at the Third Avenue-138 Street station on the No.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings