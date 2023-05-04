x

May 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Church

Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain will Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

May 4, 2023
By TNH Staff
Archbishop Nikitas and King Charles III
From a previous meeting between the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, Nikitas, and the King of England, Charles. (Photo: Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain)

LONDON – Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain has been officially invited and will attend the coronation of the new king of England, Charles III.

Archbishop Nikitas will be one of three other religious leaders who will participate in the Coronation event.

The Archdiocese of Thyateira issued the following statement:

“With great joy, the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain announces that His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, along with three other Christian leaders, will participate in the Coronation ceremony upon special invitation from His Majesty.

The Holy Archdiocese has sent a special Doxology to the Communities of Great Britain that will be chanted on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, in honor of this historic event.

Long Live His Majesty King Charles III.”

RELATED

General News
Statement from the Hellenic Orthodox Community of Astoria on St. Demetrios

ASTORIA – On May 3, the Communications Department of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America sent an email with the subject line "On Behalf of the Hellenic Orthodox Community of Astoria" in an attempt to clarify the situation after St.

General News
Greek-American Pizzeria Owner Has Pleaded Not Guilty, Remains in Jail
General News
Former President of Saint Demetrios Astoria: ‘The Issue Is The Assessment’ Says to TNH

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.