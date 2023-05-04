Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain will Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

Church

From a previous meeting between the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, Nikitas, and the King of England, Charles. (Photo: Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain)

LONDON – Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain has been officially invited and will attend the coronation of the new king of England, Charles III.

Archbishop Nikitas will be one of three other religious leaders who will participate in the Coronation event.

The Archdiocese of Thyateira issued the following statement:

“With great joy, the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain announces that His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, along with three other Christian leaders, will participate in the Coronation ceremony upon special invitation from His Majesty.

The Holy Archdiocese has sent a special Doxology to the Communities of Great Britain that will be chanted on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, in honor of this historic event.

Long Live His Majesty King Charles III.”