March 9, 2023

Archbishop Makarios Receives Greek-Australian Douskou Ahead of State Parliament Elections

March 9, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Fiona Douskou
Greek-Australian political candidate with the Liberal Party, Fiona Douskou. (Photo:facebook/fiona.douskou)

SYDNEY-  His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia received the Greek-Australian candidate for the elections to the State Parliament of New South Wales, Ms. Fiona Douskou, at the central offices of the Holy Archdiocese of Australia in Sydney. Ms. Douskou, a candidate for the Newtown seat with the Liberal Party, visited His Eminence Archbishop Makarios to receive his blessings ahead of her participation in the elections that will be held on March 25, 2023.

During their meeting, which took place in a cordial atmosphere, they had the opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, with a focus on major issues concerning the Greek diaspora.

Additionally, His Eminence was pleased to hear from Ms. Douskou about her family’s history, from when her grandparents emigrated from Greece to Australia settled in Newtown.

In turn, he presented the state parliamentary candidate with the diverse work of the local Church, which has an impact on the Greek diaspora and, more broadly, Australian society. At the conclusion of their meeting, he wished her good health, strength, and success in her campaign and in her overall life’s journey.

