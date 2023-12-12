Archbishop Makarios of Australia Publishes Book

Culture

SYDNEY – The new book by Archbishop Makarios of Australia, titled ‘The Ecumenical Patriarchate – Leading and Suffering Church’, has been released by the well-known and historical publishing House Livanis in Athens. The Archbishop’s new book is prefaced by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

This comprehensive work by the eminent Hierarch of the Ecumenical Throne and renowned author constitutes a multifaceted theological, ecclesiological, and historical-canonical study. It explores, with scholarly methodology and theological coherence, a series of critical issues that have preoccupied the Church in recent years. As emphasized by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in the book’s preface, “this study is rooted in the historical past but engages with what concerns the Orthodox world and theological thought today.”

Essentially, it is a mature text of pastoral concern and episcopal testimony in a time when there is an attempt to distort the truth and falsify history. Simultaneously, this new book can serve as a call to every person of goodwill for a dialogue aimed at the unity of the Orthodox Church.

Some of the topics addressed in the individual chapters of the book include: Brief history of the Ecumenical Patriarchate; The Eccliton: A privilege of the Ecumenical Patriarch for the administration of justice; The Holy and Great Council of the Orthodox Church (held on Crete in 2016). The books also addresses the Ukrainian issue.

The first official presentation of Archbishop Makarios’ book will take place in Constantinople on December 18, in the ceremonial hall of the Greek Consulate (Sismanoglio Megaro), in the presence of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Book presentations will follow in Athens, Sydney, and Melbourne.