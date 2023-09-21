Archbishop Elpidophoros Welcomes President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides

Politics

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America warmly received President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides at the Archdiocese Headquarters in New York City on September 20. This marks the President’s inaugural official visit to the United States in his capacity as the elected leader of Cyprus.

Archbishop Elpidophoros welcomed the President of Cyprus, congratulated him on his election, and stated that the hopes of Hellenism rest on him, wishing him the blessing of the Lord to bring good days to Cyprus. “The pain of Cyprus is pain for all Hellenism,” His Eminence noted.

In his response, President Christodoulides said: “I certainly couldn’t be in New York without visiting you, taking into account the timeless role that the Archdiocese plays, especially in the USA, which constitutes the connecting link for our Diaspora. As you know very well, we rely [on our Diaspora to support us] in our effort to end the Turkish occupation and [to achieve the] reunification of Cyprus. Forty-nine years is way too many. At the same time, despite the difficulties and problems, we do not forget, and this effort will only end when that blessed hour of reunification arrives.”

Following their meeting, His Eminence commented: “Receiving President Christodoulides was a profound honor. We discussed our ongoing collaboration with the Cypriot community in the U.S., a community enriched by its distinguished members and steadfast supporters of our Church. I expressed our Church’s and the Hellenic-American community’s unwavering commitment to the President’s efforts for a just resolution for Cyprus— one that aligns with numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law, ensuring the preservation of fundamental freedoms and human rights for all.”

Furthermore, Archbishop Elpidophoros and President Christodoulides explored the Archdiocese’s proposal to renovate the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Archdiocese in Astoria and name it “House of Cyprus.” In partnership with Cypriot organizations, this venue aims to spotlight the history and culture of Cyprus, introducing it to Greeks in America and the broader New York community.

Accompanying Christodoulides were First Lady Philippa Karsera, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letympiotis, Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Ambassador Andreas Hadjichrysanthou, Ambassador of Cyprus to the United States Evangelos Savva, Diaspora Commissioner Marios Lysiotis, Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President Doros Venezis, and Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas.