Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Staten Island Community

Archbishop Elpidophoros, with Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, Father Vasilios Apostolidis, and the members of the parish choir. Photo: The National Herald/Michael Kakias

STATEN ISLAND – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America made a pastoral visit to the packed Church of Holly Trinity/St. Nicholas in Staten Island on Sunday, April 21, where he celebrated the Divine Liturgy.

In his sermon, Archbishop Elpidophoros referred to the significance of the holy days of the Easter season. He expressed his joy at being at the historic parish, and then said, among other things:

“Today is the last Sunday before the beginning of the great journey from Palm Sunday to the Passion of Christ and the Resurrection. Our Church every day, step by step, takes us by the hand and leads us to the life of Christ, who gives us life, love, hope. God does not see how weak and sinful we are; He sees our repentance. Let this year’s Easter be the beginning of getting closer to our Christ.

“Beloved brothers and sisters, I know how much you love and support your Church, a Community with a glorious history, present, and future. You are truly blessed to have as your spiritual leader Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, a beloved and respected priest who has been performing admirable, spiritual, social, and pastoral work for five decades.

To Father Vasilios Apostolidis, I wish that he and his family harmoniously adjust to their new life in America, with strength, and success in continuing his priestly ministry in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

“Congratulations to the Parish Council, to the Philoptochos Society, to the youth programs, to all the faithful for your love and contributions to the Church. Happy and blessed Easter.”

Father Nicholas welcomed the Archbishop with emotion respect and love on behalf of the parish and wished a blessed Resurrection to all Orthodox Christians.

Father Vasilios expressed deep gratitude and thanks to the Archbishop, Father Nicholas, and all the faithful of Staten Island for their love, support, and trust from the moment of his arrival and that of his family, as well as to his spiritual fathers in Greece who guided him on the path of Christ.

After the Divine Liturgy, a meal was offered at the Katsoris Hellenic Center.