x

April 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Staten Island Community

April 22, 2024
By The National Herald
στατεν-αιλαντ-1-1-scaled
Archbishop Elpidophoros, with Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, Father Vasilios Apostolidis, and the members of the parish choir. Photo: The National Herald/Michael Kakias

STATEN ISLAND – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America made a pastoral visit to the packed Church of Holly Trinity/St. Nicholas in Staten Island on Sunday, April 21, where he celebrated the Divine Liturgy.

In his sermon, Archbishop Elpidophoros referred to the significance of the holy days of the Easter season. He expressed his joy at being at the historic parish, and then said, among other things:

“Today is the last Sunday before the beginning of the great journey from Palm Sunday to the Passion of Christ and the Resurrection. Our Church every day, step by step, takes us by the hand and leads us to the life of Christ, who gives us life, love, hope. God does not see how weak and sinful we are; He sees our repentance. Let this year’s Easter be the beginning of getting closer to our Christ.

Archbishop Elpidophoros, with Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, Father Vasilios Apostolidis, and the members of the Parish Council. Photo: The National Herald/Michael Kakias

“Beloved brothers and sisters, I know how much you love and support your Church, a Community with a glorious history, present, and future. You are truly blessed to have as your spiritual leader Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, a beloved and respected priest who has been performing admirable, spiritual, social, and pastoral work for five decades.

To Father Vasilios Apostolidis, I wish that he and his family harmoniously adjust to their new life in America, with strength, and success in continuing his priestly ministry in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

“Congratulations to the Parish Council, to the Philoptochos Society, to the youth programs, to all the faithful for your love and contributions to the Church. Happy and blessed Easter.”

Father Nicholas welcomed the Archbishop with emotion respect and love on behalf of the parish and wished a blessed Resurrection to all Orthodox Christians.

Father Vasilios expressed deep gratitude and thanks to the Archbishop, Father Nicholas, and all the faithful of Staten Island for their love, support, and trust from the moment of his arrival and that of his family, as well as to his spiritual fathers in Greece who guided him on the path of Christ.

After the Divine Liturgy, a meal was offered at the Katsoris Hellenic Center.

RELATED

General News
The N. Dimos Foundation and Ιts History of Contributions

Initially founded by Nicholas Demos in 1964, the N.

General News
ARCAthens’ Three Public Presentations in Athens, New Orleans and New York
Politics
Tannousis Says State Budget Makes New York Unaffordable

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

ATHENS - Almost nine years after being on the brink of being pushed out of the Eurozone and its economy shrinking 25 percent, Greece’s unlikely comeback is continuing, with a 3 percent growth forecast for 2024.

STATEN ISLAND – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America made a pastoral visit to the packed Church of Holly Trinity/St.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lake sturgeon don't need Endangered Species Act protections, federal wildlife officials announced Monday, saying that stocking programs have helped the prehistoric fish return to areas where they had vanished.

The federal government is for the first time requiring nursing homes to have minimum staffing levels after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed grim realities in poorly staffed facilities for older and disabled Americans.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.