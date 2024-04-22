Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Staten Island Community

Archbishop Elpidophoros, with Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, Father Vasilios Apostolidis, and the members of the parish choir. Photo: The National Herald/Michael Kakias
STATEN ISLAND – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America made a pastoral visit to the packed Church of Holly Trinity/St. Nicholas in Staten Island on Sunday, April 21, where he celebrated the Divine Liturgy.
In his sermon, Archbishop Elpidophoros referred to the significance of the holy days of the Easter season. He expressed his joy at being at the historic parish, and then said, among other things:
“Today is the last Sunday before the beginning of the great journey from Palm Sunday to the Passion of Christ and the Resurrection. Our Church every day, step by step, takes us by the hand and leads us to the life of Christ, who gives us life, love, hope. God does not see how weak and sinful we are; He sees our repentance. Let this year’s Easter be the beginning of getting closer to our Christ.
“Beloved brothers and sisters, I know how much you love and support your Church, a Community with a glorious history, present, and future. You are truly blessed to have as your spiritual leader Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, a beloved and respected priest who has been performing admirable, spiritual, social, and pastoral work for five decades.
To Father Vasilios Apostolidis, I wish that he and his family harmoniously adjust to their new life in America, with strength, and success in continuing his priestly ministry in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.
“Congratulations to the Parish Council, to the Philoptochos Society, to the youth programs, to all the faithful for your love and contributions to the Church. Happy and blessed Easter.”
Father Nicholas welcomed the Archbishop with emotion respect and love on behalf of the parish and wished a blessed Resurrection to all Orthodox Christians.
Father Vasilios expressed deep gratitude and thanks to the Archbishop, Father Nicholas, and all the faithful of Staten Island for their love, support, and trust from the moment of his arrival and that of his family, as well as to his spiritual fathers in Greece who guided him on the path of Christ.
After the Divine Liturgy, a meal was offered at the Katsoris Hellenic Center.
ATHENS - Almost nine years after being on the brink of being pushed out of the Eurozone and its economy shrinking 25 percent, Greece’s unlikely comeback is continuing, with a 3 percent growth forecast for 2024.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lake sturgeon don't need Endangered Species Act protections, federal wildlife officials announced Monday, saying that stocking programs have helped the prehistoric fish return to areas where they had vanished.
The federal government is for the first time requiring nursing homes to have minimum staffing levels after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed grim realities in poorly staffed facilities for older and disabled Americans.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In