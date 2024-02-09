Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology

Archbishop Elpidophoros with the new president of Hellenic College - Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology Dr. Demetrios Katos and his wife Christina. (PHOTO GOA)
BOSTON – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, MA near Boston, where he offered an ‘Agiasmos’ Holy Water service and presided over the cutting of the Vasilopita New Year’s cake. He also introduced the new president of Hellenic College – Holy Cross, Dr. Demetrios S. Katos.
In his greeting, the Archbishop, among other things, he said that “there is something very auspicious about the timing of the celebration of our community Agiasmos and Vasilopita today. We commence this New Year of 2024 with a new president at the helm of our precious School. I ask all of us here present to offer a silent prayer for President Katos’ good strength and success, as he takes hold of the rudder of this most important Institution of our Sacred Archdiocese. He inherits smoother waters than his predecessor did – our beloved friend, George Cantonis – but there is still much to navigate in order to bring Hellenic College and Holy Cross into safe harbor.”
He also spoke about the Feast of the Presentation of Christ to the Temple, noting that “the other auspicious aspect of our blessings today is that we are entering on the eve of our Lord’s Presentation in the Temple of the Law tomorrow. This magnificent and joyous feast is the revelation of the Prophecy of Malachi: “The Lord Whom you seek will suddenly come to His Temple; the Messenger of the Covenant in Whom you delight, behold, He is coming, says the Lord of Hosts.”
The Archbishop continued, “and what is the Message of His Covenant with us? As the Lord said on the night in which He gave Himself up for the life of the world: “and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself, so that where I am, you may also be.’
Here, in the feast of ‘Υπαπαντή’, is the foreshadowing not only of the Lord’s Ascension to the Throne of God, but our passage as well, as Hebrews says, ‘by a new and living way, which [the Lord Jesus] has consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, His flesh.’”
“The Divine Child, a mere forty days [old],” His Eminence explained, “is received by the one Ancient, in anticipation of His glorious Ascension to the Eternal Kingdom of His Heavenly Father, Who is more Ancient than can ever be conceived! The wonderful Feast of the Presentation collapses time itself as we noetically enter the Temple not-made-with-hands – ‘Αχειροποίητο’. As we worship, we enter the time beyond time – neither past, present or future, but the Eternal Now. These spiritual realities are ever-present with us, whether we possess any awareness of them or not.”
