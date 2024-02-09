x

February 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

United States

Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology

February 9, 2024
By The National Herald
ΕΛΠΙΔΟΦΌΡΟΣ-ΚΑΤΟΣ-1
Archbishop Elpidophoros with the new president of Hellenic College - Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology Dr. Demetrios Katos and his wife Christina. (PHOTO GOA)

BOSTON – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, MA near Boston, where he offered an ‘Agiasmos’ Holy Water service and presided over the cutting of the Vasilopita New Year’s cake. He also introduced the new president of Hellenic College – Holy Cross, Dr. Demetrios S. Katos.

In his greeting, the Archbishop, among other things, he said that “there is something very auspicious about the timing of the celebration of our community Agiasmos and Vasilopita today. We commence this New Year of 2024 with a new president at the helm of our precious School. I ask all of us here present to offer a silent prayer for President Katos’ good strength and success, as he takes hold of the rudder of this most important Institution of our Sacred Archdiocese. He inherits smoother waters than his predecessor did – our beloved friend, George Cantonis – but there is still much to navigate in order to bring Hellenic College and Holy Cross into safe harbor.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros offers an ‘Agiasmos’ Holy Water service at The Maliotis Cultural Center. (PHOTO MALIOTIS CENTER)

He also spoke about the Feast of the Presentation of Christ to the Temple, noting that “the other auspicious aspect of our blessings today is that we are entering on the eve of our Lord’s Presentation in the Temple of the Law tomorrow. This magnificent and joyous feast is the revelation of the Prophecy of Malachi: “The Lord Whom you seek will suddenly come to His Temple; the Messenger of the Covenant in Whom you delight, behold, He is coming, says the Lord of Hosts.”

The Archbishop continued, “and what is the Message of His Covenant with us? As the Lord said on the night in which He gave Himself up for the life of the world: “and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself, so that where I am, you may also be.’

Here, in the feast of  ‘Υπαπαντή’, is the foreshadowing not only of the Lord’s Ascension to the Throne of God, but our passage as well, as Hebrews says, ‘by a new and living way, which [the Lord Jesus] has consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, His flesh.’”

“The Divine Child, a mere forty days [old],” His Eminence explained, “is received by the one Ancient, in anticipation of His glorious Ascension to the Eternal Kingdom of His Heavenly Father, Who is more Ancient than can ever be conceived! The wonderful Feast of the Presentation collapses time itself as we noetically enter the Temple not-made-with-hands – ‘Αχειροποίητο’. As we worship, we enter the time beyond time – neither past, present or future, but the Eternal Now. These spiritual realities are ever-present with us, whether we possess any awareness of them or not.”

RELATED

Church
Metropolitan Nathanael Celebrates the Feast Day of the Three Hierarchs

CHICAGO – His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael celebrated the Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Three Hierarchs – St.

Obituaries
Metropolitan Methodios Presides Over Funeral for Fr. Peter Papps
United States
Award-Winning ‘Medium’ U.S. Premiere at 39th Santa Barbara Int’l Film Festival

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Search Resumes at Charred Home After Shootout and Fire Left 2 Officers Hurt and 6 People Missing (Vid)

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home Thursday morning, a day after a shootout and fire left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for.

ATHENS - Greece’s government is mulling whether to raise the threshold for rich foreigners to obtain Golden Visa residency permits and passports from 500,000 euros to 800,000 euros that has seen investors scooping up multiple properties, creating a shortage of housing and driving up rents.

TOKYO — Seiji Ozawa, the Japanese conductor who amazed audiences with the lithe physicality of his performances during three decades at the helm of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has died, his management office said Friday.

NEW YORK — The confrontation begins with police officers ordering a group of migrants to leave a bustling Times Square block.

According to a Maximize Market Research report, the global mushroom market is projected to reach $105.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.