May 19, 2022

Archbishop Elpidophoros Anounces the Centennial Pilgrimage to Pontos

May 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Elpidophoros
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was enthroned as the seventh Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on Saturday June 22, at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan. (Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)

BOSTON — On this solemn day of remembrance of the Pontic Genocide, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America announces the third Centennial Pilgrimage to Pontos and Asia Minor from August 8 to August 19, 2022.

This third Pilgrimage comes as part of a four-part Centennial Pilgrimage series organized by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in celebration of its One Hundredth year. Participants in the pilgrimage will journey to sacred sites in the region and have the rare opportunity to attend Divine Liturgy on the Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos at the renown monastery of Panagia Soumela, celebrated by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Founded in the year 386, the monastery is located high in the Pontic Mountains near the Byzantine imperial city of Trebizond, and has remained the symbol of Pontian Hellenism for sixteen centuries.

