Archbishop Elpidophoros Met with California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

SACRAMENTO, CA – On February 27, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America met with California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis who invited him to deliver the benediction at a session of the California State Assembly in Sacramento. His Eminence was introduced by State Assembly Member Diane Papan, after which the Assembly proceeded with its agenda for Black History Month.

His Eminence had met with Lt. Governor Kounalakis and Assembly Member Papan earlier in the day, and was accompanied by His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco who has fully returned to his duties after the heart surgery he underwent on December 6, 2022.

The Archbishop also presented Lt. Gov. Kounalakis with an icon of Christ.

“O God of our Fathers, we give thanks to You, for all the blessings in our lives. Finding ourselves in the midst of Black History Month, we pray for all those who throughout the years have suffered the effects of injustice and inequality. Grant wisdom and strength to all those who labor for freedom and justice for people of all races, creeds, and beliefs,” His Eminence said in the Benediction.