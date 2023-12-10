Archbishop Elpidophoros Initiates the Sale of Part of the Real Estate of Saint Basil Academy

Church

Left to right: Jennifer Constantin, Stella Pantelidis, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, National Philoptochos President Arlene Siavelis Kehl, and Anita Kartalopoulos. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Philoptochos Society)

BOSTON – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has initiated the sale of a portion of the land at Saint Basil Academy in Garrison, New York. The Philoptochos Society of the Archdiocese is opposing this move since the Academy’s deed is owned by Philoptochos, not the Archdiocese.

This story was initially disclosed by the Greek Daily Edition of The National Herald, Ethnikos Kirikas, on Friday morning, December 8th, in its online edition at www.ekirikas.com, and later in the print edition on the same day.

To be more specific, we reported that a teleconference was held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 11 AM, organized by the Archdiocese and led by its treasurer, Elaine Allen. Participants included Archbishop Elpidophoros, the chancellor, Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos (who will preside over the committee for the sale project), Michael Psyllos (President of Alma Bank), Fr. Constantine Sitaras (long-time director of Saint Basil Academy), Lou Katsos, George Tsougarakis (general legal counsel for the Archdiocese), and the former president of Philoptochos, Maria Logus (also an attorney). Archbishop Elpidophoros praised Father Sitaras warmly during the call.

It’s essential to note that the Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America has no information or knowledge of this matter. Meanwhile, communities across the metropolises are conducting fundraisers, particularly the traditional cutting of the annual Vasilopita, and the collected funds are being sent to the Academy to support the needy children residing there.

One of the proposed uses for the funds obtained from the sale of the Academy’s real estate is the renovation of various buildings, including apartments and others.

Logus has opposed this plan, asserting that the title deed belongs to Philoptochos, not the Archdiocese, which has no authority to sell the property.

The Archdiocese has countered this claim by citing a statement from the late president of Philoptochos, Evanthia Kontakis, during Archbishop Spyridon’s tenure, with her signature, confirming the co-ownership of Saint Basil Academy with the Archdiocese. However, no current or former Philoptochos official appears to be aware of this.

Logus reportedly insists that regardless of the plans, the property remains the rightful ownership of Philoptochos. Sources within Philoptochos have informed The National Herald that this issue may escalate to the Office of the Attorney General of New York.

It should be noted that, apart from fundraising events and the annual Vasilopita tradition, Philoptochos contributes $25,000 per month to the Academy.

Phone messages left by The National Herald for Fr. Papazafiropoulos, the vice president of Philoptochos, Annita Kartalopoulos, and Logus have gone unanswered.

The National Herald had the following phone conversation with the President of Philoptochos, Arlene Siavelis-Kehl, from Chicago.

Conversation:

TNH: What can you tell us about the meeting the other day at the Archdiocese?

Siavelis: I wasn’t in the meeting.

TNH: You weren’t invited?

Siavellis: I wasn’t in the meeting. The meeting was held. I recommended four people to represent us, and those people were either at the meeting in person or via [electronic] means. I was not at the meeting.

TNH: Can you tell us who were your representatives?

Siavellis: Maria Logus, who is our advisor and also my advisor for the executive committee and also the past president of St. Basil’s, St. Michaels’ as well as my advisor. The other person is Presbytera Anastasia Leontis, Lazaros Kirkos, as well as Nicholad J. Pappas.

TNH: What is your opinion on the whole issue?

Siavellis: The meeting was called to talk about the ministries of St. Basil Academy and that is I want to focus on.

TNH: The meeting was called because they want to sell part of the property.

Siavellis: That wasn’t [why] the meeting was called. That was not [what] I was told. You need to get clarification from the Archbishop himself because that is [not] what the meeting was called [for].

The National Herald also had the following telephone conversation with Fr. Constantine Sitaras:

TNH: Is it possible to tell us how many children you have today at St. Basil Academy?

Fr. Constantine Sitaras: 23, why are you asking?

TNH: What can you tell us about the meeting on Tuesday morning?

Fr. Sitaras: I cannot say anything.

TNH: Why not?

Fr. Sitaras: I don’t know why not, but I can’t. God bless you sir. Good bye.

Saint Basil Academy was founded on March 30, 1944, and the property was acquired for the amount of fifty-five thousand dollars under Archbishop Athenagoras, who later became the Ecumenical Patriarch. With the financial support and assistance of the Philoptochos sisterhood, a two-hundred-acre estate owned by Colonel Jacob Ruppert, a brigadier general, New York State Assembly member, and owner of the New York Yankees, was purchased.

After World War II, the institution initially functioned as an orphanage, and later housed a school for Greek language teachers. However, the latter was closed by the late Archbishop Iakovos in 1972, citing the strengthening of Hellenic College in Boston as the reason, without it being successful. As a result, the presence of qualified Greek language teachers today is a rare occurrence.

Today, the Academy operates as a closed orphanage for children from divorced, troubled, or other challenging family backgrounds.

On Friday evening December 8, 2023 Archbishop Elpidophoros issued a News Release which verified the TNH article.

The text of the Release follows:

“New York, NY – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is pleased to announce the formation of the Advisory Committee on Mission Fulfillment for St. Basil Academy. This newly established committee has been commissioned by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America with performing a strategic evaluation of the Academy’s mission in order to propose a forward-looking vision that responds more effectively to the ever-evolving needs of contemporary society and the modern-day household.

Since 1944, St. Basil Academy has been a sanctuary for children in need, providing youth and young adults with a safe and nurturing environment that fosters growth and development. Over the years, the Academy has grown to include comprehensive residential programs, such as The Youth Program, The Bridge Program, and The Family Program, all while seeking to expand its mission in support of its residents and the wider Christian community.

In today’s rapidly developing world, the needs of children, young adults, and families are more complex than ever before. This is why the Advisory Committee on Mission Fulfillment has been entrusted with conducting a thorough examination of the Academy’s programs and resources. This review will analyze the Academy’s existing programs and ministries and utilization of its assets in order to optimize them for service to the community. The Advisory Committee shall also provide its insights to the National Ladies Philoptochos Society on the property’s existing usage and future opportunities.

The committee is composed of dedicated members appointed by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, St. Basil Academy, and the National Ladies Philoptochos Society. Together, these individuals and institutions bring a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to preserving the Academy’s mission. The committee’s aim will focus on enhancing the method with which the Academy addresses present-day societal needs, so that it may apply its ministries in a more impactful and relatable way while remaining true to its original vision.

The Very Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, National Archdiocesan Chancellor, and Mr. Lou Katsos, an esteemed community leader, will serve as the committee’s Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively. Their recommendations will be purely advisory in nature to the Board of Trustees of St. Basil Academy, which is an affiliated institution of the Archdiocese, and the National Ladies Philoptochos Society, which is the sole landowner of the Academy’s property. Since purchasing the property, the National Ladies Philoptochos Society has consistently supported St. Basil Academy’s mission and provided over $11 million in financial support over the past 20 years.

The Advisory Committee is scheduled to conclude its work by June 30, 2024, at which time a comprehensive report will be presented for review to the three aforementioned institutions. This analysis will outline innovative strategies and recommendations for revitalizing the Academy’s programs and outreach.

The Advisory Committee’s inaugural meeting took place at the Archdiocesan headquarters on December 5, 2023. Following the fruitful and promising deliberations of this first session, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros offered the following remarks:

“I am deeply grateful to the entire family of St. Basil Academy and National Philoptochos for all of their tireless work and dedication over the years to support and upbuild this precious institution of our Sacred Archdiocese. Their service and selfless assistance have been a true cornerstone in spearheading initiatives for the welfare of our children. With the establishment of this Advisory Committee, we enter a new chapter that seeks to reaffirm our collective commitment as a National Church to fostering healthy families and nurturing well-functioning, visionary members of society. I am confident that this joint effort will reinvigorate the ministries offered by the Academy and propel the entire program forward with a renewed spirit, so as to ensure that we continue to meet the challenges of our times with grace and foresight.”