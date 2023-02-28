Archbishop Elpidophoros Delivers Benedication at California State Assembly

Church

SACRAMENTO, CA. – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America gave the benediction at today’s session of the California State Assembly, with the presence of California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco. In an Instagram post, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America said, “Honored to offer the benediction at today’s session of the California State Assembly, in the presence of CA Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. May God guide and inspire them to always serve the people of California with honor and dignity”.

According to an American Community Survey, California is home to approximately 140,000 people who identify as Greek. The Archbishop’s visit serves as a reminder of the strong Greek-American community in California and their contributions to the state’s rich cultural diversity.