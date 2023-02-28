x

February 27, 2023

Church

Archbishop Elpidophoros Delivers Benedication at California State Assembly

February 27, 2023
By TNH Staff
His Eminence Elpidophoros of America following the deliverance of benediction at California State Assembly on Monday, February 27, 2023
His Eminence Elpidophoros of America following the deliverance of benediction at California State Assembly on Monday, February 27, 2023 (Photo: GOARCH / Kostas Petrakis)

SACRAMENTO, CA. – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America gave the benediction at today’s session of the California State Assembly, with the presence of California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco. In an Instagram post, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America said, “Honored to offer the benediction at today’s session of the California State Assembly, in the presence of CA Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. May God guide and inspire them to always serve the people of California with honor and dignity”.

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis with His Eminence Archbishop of America Elpidophoros on February, 27, 2023 (Photo: GOARCH/ Kostas Petrakis)

According to an American Community Survey, California is home to approximately 140,000 people who identify as Greek. The Archbishop’s visit serves as a reminder of the strong Greek-American community in California and their contributions to the state’s rich cultural diversity.

