Archbishop Elpidophoros and Volunteers Distributed Meals to the Homeless in New York City. (Photo by GOA/FR. ELIAS VILLIS)
NEW YORK – On Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, Archbishop Elpidophoros, along with the head priest and parishioners of the Holy Trinity Community of New Rochelle, NY and the chancellor of the Direct Archdeacon of New York, Protopresbyter Elias Villis, visited New York City neighborhoods and engaged with homeless and needy people of all ages.
Indeed, they visited places that are not illuminated by the bright lights of the great American metropolis. There, they sought out and reached out to homeless men, women, and children in need, living on the streets and in shelters in the heart of New York City.
They also met many families of asylum seekers who are currently housed in a hotel on 31st Street in Manhattan. They were provided with hot meals and clothing as part of the monthly ‘Soup Run’ of the Holy Trinity New Rochelle community.
Archbishop Elpidophoros thanked its Head Priest Fr. Nicholas Anctil, as well as Fr. Elias Villis, the volunteers of Holy Trinity, and in particular the leaders of the Soup Run charity program, Despina Kartson and Maria Skarou, for their dedication and their work directed towards the homeless.
